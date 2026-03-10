9 best watch deals in the Amazon Spring Sale – including G-Shock, Citizen, Seiko and more

With Amazon's Spring Sale now live, there are lots of deals to be had across a wide range of product categories. As T3's chief of all things watch related, I've been hard at work finding the best deals on all things horological.

The great news is that the deals seem better than ever before, with a slew of different styles from a range of brands on offer. That includes dive watches, chronographs and even an award-winning watch with discounts right now.