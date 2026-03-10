9 best watch deals in the Amazon Spring Sale – including G-Shock, Citizen, Seiko and more

Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Get the T3 Newsletter
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Subscribe to our newsletter
With Amazon's Spring Sale now live, there are lots of deals to be had across a wide range of product categories. As T3's chief of all things watch related, I've been hard at work finding the best deals on all things horological.
The great news is that the deals seem better than ever before, with a slew of different styles from a range of brands on offer. That includes dive watches, chronographs and even an award-winning watch with discounts right now.
Seiko Quartz watch: was £310 now £214.19 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
Snag a killer saving on this stylish Seiko at Amazon! It's perfect for the office.