New Citizen watch takes its most iconic piece and gives it an artistic makeover – and you can't have one (yet)

Quick Summary The latest Citizen Tsuyosa model sees it gain an artistic touch. That comes courtesy of renowned horological artist, seconde/seconde/.

One of the most iconic watch releases in recent years is the Citizen Tsuyosa. This bargain watch, complete with its integrated bracelet design, has taken the more affordable end of the market by storm, earning legions of fans thanks to its impeccable bang for the buck.

Now, it has been given an artistic makeover from French horological artist, seconde/seconde/. If that's a name which is familiar, you might recall the Christopher Ward Desk Diver, or the brands Year of the Snake The Twelve model, both of which were designed by the artist.

Renowned for crafting slightly tongue-in-cheek depictions of time, this new Tsuyosa is no different. The minutes hand is replaced with a jagged, 8-bit depiction of a sword, and the indices around the dial are split in half, with scar marks beneath them.

Covering half of the display case back is a black panel, which reads, "Being smaller never stopped Minutes from slicing Hours into pieces."

(Image credit: Citizen)

All of that sits atop a deep blue dial, which looks to morph and move with the light. You can see that even in the static press images, which is impressive in itself, and the colour pairs nicely with the silver-toned steel bracelet and case.

(Image credit: Citizen)

The piece is powered by the Calibre 8210 movement, which offers 42 hours of power reserve and a date window at the three o'clock position. You can also expect 50m of water resistance from the 40mm case, which should mean at least some protection from the elements.

Priced at £369 (approx. €420 / US$500 / AU$700), you might be expecting me to tell you to jump on this right now. There's just one problem – according to the brand's own website, the model has already sold out. Thankfully, that's said to just be a temporary thing, with more stock on the way, so get ready to jump on it when it goes live once more.