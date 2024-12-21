A Week on the Wrist with the Christopher Ward Desk Diver – the coolest watch money can't buy

The world of watches is undeniably linked to trends. Sitting so close to the world of fashion, we often see the two collide, with different tastes moulding the popularity of different styles.

Right now, there's nothing hotter than a dive watch. And no, that's not because we've all simultaneously unlocked our inner Jacques Cousteau. That popularity is intrinsically linked to a change in office culture, which has given rise to dive watches as an acceptable part of office attire.

It's known as the desk diver trend, which just so happens to also be the name of the watch I've been testing from Christopher Ward. Designed in conjunction with renowned artist, seconde/seconde, this is the ultimate watch for the modern office-goer.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Christopher Ward Desk Diver: key specs

The model itself is based on the Christopher Ward C65 Aquitaine, and keeps a lot of similar specs. Powered by the Sellita SW200-1 movement, users can expect a 4Hz beat rate and a 38 hour power reserve, with accuracy rated at +/-20 seconds per day.

That's housed inside a 41mm stainless steel case, which sits 12.45mm tall and features a lug-to-lug width of 46.68mm. It's slightly plumper than other divers from the brand, but nothing to worry about even on dinkier wrists.

That's topped off with the dial and bezel, both of which are topped with sapphire crystal for a gleaming aesthetic. It's undoubtedly the best bit about the watch, complete with a number of appointments designed with the modern office worker in mind.

The outer edge of that dial is broken up into different sections, complete with things you might get up to throughout the day. Those include break, meeting, gossip, office politics, move and doomscrolling, and each come with a recommended daily allowance inside. There's even a post-it note on the dial, complete with the model name.

The bezel follows this theme, with sections reminding you to take a power nap, stab a coworker in the back, do your yoga or lose all faith in humanity. Oh, and there's a coffee reminder, because it's important to stay caffeinated.

The model comes on a Bader bracelet, but also includes a bright yellow Delugs rubber strap in the box. You'll also find a selection of CW branded stationary, including post-it notes, pencils, paperclips and board pins.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What is the Christopher Ward Desk Diver like to wear?

On the wrist, this is a really comfortable watch to wear. Christopher Ward is renowned for its brilliant case shapes, and that helps to ensure a really nice experience in use.

For me – and, I'm guessing, most users of this watch – the real magic comes from that dial. It's superbly easy to read, and really does give you a kick every time you glance down at it.

I truly loved wearing this watch, because it did something most others fail to do – it took the pretentiousness out of watches. There is a lot of cork-sniffing which goes on in this industry, and this watch dispels all of that in the name of fun and self-depreciating humour.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Christopher Ward Desk Diver worth the money?

This is a very interesting question to answer, because the Desk Diver was limited to just 500 pieces. Those sold out relatively quickly, and are no longer available direct from Christopher Ward.

You'll still find them on secondary markets like eBay, though they are marked up quite significantly there. At the time of writing, the initial bubble does seem to have burst somewhat, but they're still more than the RRP.

Whether or not that is worth it to you depends on exactly what you're looking for. If you just want what is a really cool dive watch with the intention of wearing it, I think I'd hold out for the secondary market prices to return to a more sensible state.

If you're interested in it as a collectors item – something which this definitely is – then you're probably more willing to pay the full price. Whatever you decide works best for you, there's no denying this is a brilliant watch.