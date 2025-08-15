Starting a smart home? I'm an expert and these are the 3 best places to keep your hub

Earlier this week, whilst unboxing my latest review unit, I started thinking about where's the best place to set up a smart home hub. I’ll tell you where mine currently lives in just a moment, but it made me stop and wonder if there’s a place that works even better.

If you’ve kept up with our explainers on smart home hubs, you’ll know that placement really matters. So, I decided to dig a little deeper, and you’ll find below the three best spots for your hub and why they work. Stick around – I’ll share my own setup at the end

1. Living room

The living room is essentially the heart of your home, meaning it makes a perfect spot for your smart home hub to live. Most people already have smart devices here, such as the best TVs or the best smart lights, so putting the hub in this space just makes sense.

It keeps everything connected and easy to control without having to move around, and since living rooms are usually open and central, the hub’s signal can reach other rooms without much interference.

2. Home office

If you’ve got a home office, it’s another great option for your hub. When you’re working, you probably want everything running smoothly, and a hub here can link to your smart printer, thermostat, or even security cameras so you can stay in control without leaving your desk.

As offices are usually quieter and less chaotic than other parts of the house, your hub won’t have to fight through background noise or distractions. It’s a smart move if you want productivity and control in the same place.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen might not be the first place you think of, but it’s actually one of the most practical, and it's where I keep mine. It's great being able to tell your hub to play music whilst you cook, or remind you about something in the oven.

Kitchens are also often right in the middle of the home, so the hub’s signal can stretch to other rooms easily. Just make sure to keep it away from heat and spills, and it’ll become your best friend.