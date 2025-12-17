Want a VR headset for Christmas? Expert picks the 3 best for every user

There's more choice out there than you might think when it comes to the best virtual reality (VR) headsets, so if you're looking to buy one as a gift this Christmas then this guide is here to help you make the best decision.

Which VR headset is the best choice depends on several different factors. How much do you want to spend? What sort of games do you intend to play? Which of your current devices do you want it to connect to – or do you want it to work as a standalone gadget? All this and more needs to be carefully weighed up.

While having multiple VR headsets to pick from can make choosing the right one more difficult, it does mean that there should be one that's an ideal match. Having written about tech since the earliest days of VR, these are my picks for the best three models on the market at the moment, including the specific advantages of each.

Best for most Meta Quest 3S $249 at Best Buy Meta is getting more confident with its VR headsets, and the actual devices are getting even more capable. The Meta Quest 3S is a fantastic all-rounder that's easy to use, affordable, and backed by a strong game library. It's the best pick for most people as you don't need a separate console or PC for it to function. Best luxury HTC Vive Focus Vision $935.87 at Amazon If you want to spend more money for a more powerful piece of VR hardware, then we have the HTC Vive Focus Vision. The experiences you can get inside this headset are truly superb – thanks to a more detailed field of view – although you are going to need a pretty high-end PC for the best results. Best for PS5 Sony PS VR2 Check Amazon If you already own a PlayStation 5 console, then the Sony PS VR2 is absolutely the best VR headset for you right now. You can take advantage of the hardware power of your console to tap into a wide selection of games that developers have built for the platform – including some Sony exclusives.

Pricing

Meta

Meta seems to have got the pricing just right with the Meta Quest 3S – which is why it's my top pick. It's relatively affordable, without compromising too much in terms of performance and features. Not only is the starting price around budget smartphone level, you'll often find it on sale, and everything you need to start playing is included in the box.

HTC

The HTC Vive Focus Vision gives you heavy-duty VR gaming for a heavy-duty price. It's the most expensive option on this list by far, which is why I've labelled it as the luxury choice. It still offers value for money, because you get some really impressive and immersive VR experiences, but factor in the potential cost of a gaming PC to go alongside it as well.

Sony

The PSVR2 sits somewhere in the middle of the Meta Quest 3S and the HTC Vive Focus Vision as far as price goes – and like the Meta model, it's regularly available at a discount. We're assuming if you buy this then you already have a PlayStation 5, but there's that cost to include too – whether digital, disc or Pro version of the console.