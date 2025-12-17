Jump to category:
Want a VR headset for Christmas? Expert picks the 3 best for every user

The right VR headset for you depends on a number of factors

Meta Quest 3S
(Image credit: Amazon)
There's more choice out there than you might think when it comes to the best virtual reality (VR) headsets, so if you're looking to buy one as a gift this Christmas then this guide is here to help you make the best decision.

Which VR headset is the best choice depends on several different factors. How much do you want to spend? What sort of games do you intend to play? Which of your current devices do you want it to connect to – or do you want it to work as a standalone gadget? All this and more needs to be carefully weighed up.

Pricing

Meta

Meta Quest 3S

(Image credit: Meta)

Meta seems to have got the pricing just right with the Meta Quest 3S – which is why it's my top pick. It's relatively affordable, without compromising too much in terms of performance and features. Not only is the starting price around budget smartphone level, you'll often find it on sale, and everything you need to start playing is included in the box.

HTC

HTC Vive Focus Vision

(Image credit: HTC Vive)

The HTC Vive Focus Vision gives you heavy-duty VR gaming for a heavy-duty price. It's the most expensive option on this list by far, which is why I've labelled it as the luxury choice. It still offers value for money, because you get some really impressive and immersive VR experiences, but factor in the potential cost of a gaming PC to go alongside it as well.

Sony

PlayStation VR2 being played at Tokyo Game Show

(Image credit: Kiyoshi Ota / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The PSVR2 sits somewhere in the middle of the Meta Quest 3S and the HTC Vive Focus Vision as far as price goes – and like the Meta model, it's regularly available at a discount. We're assuming if you buy this then you already have a PlayStation 5, but there's that cost to include too – whether digital, disc or Pro version of the console.