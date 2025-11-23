Forget about Valve's Steam Frame VR, the best gaming headset just got a mighty price crash and is available now
The Sony PSVR2 is at its cheapest price ever for Black Friday – and it works with PC too
Alongside its new Steam Machine and controller, Valve recently also announced a new Steam Frame VR headset – and that's excited a fair few thanks technologies like foveated streaming and eye tracking.
However, there's already a PS5 and PC compatible headset out there with similar tech (and more), plus 100s of games ready to play right now. And it just so happens to have had a massive price drop for Black Friday.
The Sony PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2, for short) is an extremely impressive piece of gaming kit – even more so since Sony expanded support for PC games too – and it has hit under £300 / $300 for a limited time. That's a drop of up to 25%.
It's available at those prices in the UK and US from a number of retailers – including Amazon, Very and Target.
The PSVR2 comes with two Sense Controllers in the box, which feature haptic feedback similar to the DualSense controller for the PS5 and PS5 Pro.
As well as the PSVR2 and controllers, you also get a copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain in this bundled collection. The dedicated VR game shows the capabilities of the headset, while also proving to be an exciting adventure.
The PSVR2 was originally designed for use with a PS5 (and subsequently PS5 Pro). However, after launch Sony added the ability to connect it to a gaming PC, via a separate adapter.
This enables play for hundreds of VR games and apps on Steam.
Thankfully, Amazon also has a deal on the PC adapter in the UK, while a third-party version is available in the Black Friday sales in the US, too.
You'll need this PC adapter if you want to use the PSVR2 with a decent gaming rig. It then allows access to hundreds of Steam games and apps.
Reportedly works as well as – and even looks like – Sony's official adapter, this device is actually even cheaper yet still does the exact same thing.
Of course, if you want to make the most of the PSVR2 headset, we thoroughly recommend the PS5 Pro – which has certain enhancements to particular VR games.
Thankfully, that's also on offer for Black Friday – with a big slice off the usual price.
Here are some of the best deals available today.
