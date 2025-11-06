Your PlayStation Portal just got the multi-game upgrade it always needed

Quick Summary The PlayStation Portal just got its biggest update in a year. PS Plus Premium members can now play their own games on the PS5 handheld, through a full release of Sony's Cloud Gaming service.

I'm a big fan of the PlayStation Portal – Sony's gaming handheld that lets you stream your PS5 games for remote play. But it's always been a bit lacking in features in comparison with other portable devices.

The gaming giant added the ability for PS Plus members to stream games over the cloud as part of a major update last year, but the list of supported titles was limited during the beta phase.

That's all changed now, though. The cloud gaming functionality has now launched fully and adds cloud streaming of games you own, as well as the selection available in the game and classics catalogues.

Sony boasts that thousands of titles are now available to play remotely. If you own any of those supported, you can stream them to your Portal without needing a connection to your PS5 or PS5 Pro.

The list includes the likes of Astro Bot, Borderlands 4, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Ghost of Yōtei, with new releases being added all the time. And, as you don't need to rely on your own home network to stream when out and about, you should get a better experience on your travels.

It makes the PS Portal much more attractive for sure – and is another string in the bow for PS Plus Premium members, as the new feature is exclusive to that tier.

Cloud Streaming for PS5 games on PlayStation Portal - YouTube Watch On

Other new PlayStation Portal features

As well as expanded cloud streaming, the PlayStation Portal has received a refreshed user interface, with three new tabs on the same homescreen.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You can access your Remote Play, Cloud Streaming and Search screens from the one location (rather than having to boot into the option you'd prefer on start-up, as before).

The handheld now supports 3D Audio on select games, when listening through compatible headphones or earbuds. And a new Network Status Screen will give you the heads up on your current connectivity, to ensure you are getting the best experience possible.

Additional extras include a new in-game store to purchase in-game items on the Portal itself, and the ability to send and receive game invitations to and from friends who are also on the Cloud Streaming network.

The PS Portal update is available to all owners now.