I've played Ghost of Yōtei for 60 hours – it's the game the PS5 Pro was made for

Quick Summary Ghost of Yōtei will be available for PS5 and PS5 Pro from 2 October 2025. It is set 300 years after the events in Ghost of Tsushima and features a new female protagonist – the bounty hunter Atsu.

Justifying the cost of a PS5 Pro has been more difficult than I expected when I reviewed it last year. While many games boast Pro enhancements, there have been few that have really added something special.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is one, which looks mind-bogglingly good on the more capable PlayStation, as does Alan Wake 2 (which will be a free game on PS Plus in October). But on the whole, it's hard to rationalise the extra expense considering the minimal differences between most PS5 games and their enhanced equivalents.

But up steps Ghost of Yōtei – a PlayStation exclusive of such beauty that it seems to be the game the PS5 Pro was made for.

I've sunk around 60 hours into the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima in the last couple of weeks, and while there are some open-world tropes that it can't escape, it is every bit a showcase title.

Ghost of Yōtei - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

In all transparency, I've not completely finished the game (although I'm on the last stretch), but I've unlocked every part of the Japanese island Ezo, on which it is set. And I have found every piece of armour and unlocked all skills.

I have also played the game across both PS5 and PS5 Pro, both hooked up to Philips OLED TVs that support up to 120Hz and variable refresh rates (VRR). I've enjoyed every minute.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Sucker Punch)

Ghost of Yōtei – a familiar journey

Those who've played Ghost of Tsushima (especially the Director's Cut) will find Yōtei instantly familiar – in both art style and gameplay. It is as pick up and play as these things can get, although you'll find out that the combat in particular has been enhanced ten-fold.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The sequel is set 300 years after the adventures of Jin Sakai, and so there is a new Onryō in town – a female bounty hunter driven by revenge. You play as Atsu, whose parents were murdered by the Yōtei Six, and must therefore hunt each down to exact your own form of justice.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Sucker Punch)

In many ways, this is a more simple premise in comparison with the first game, sending you to regions of the map inhabited or ruled by each of the antagonists, and tasking you with their downfall. However, there are thousands of other side missions and encounters along the way, which is similar to Tsushima.

Eventually you'll get to take on Lord Saito – the leader who set in motion the actions that lead to your vengeful destiny – but that will be some way off if you want to take in everything the game has to offer.

For example, I've completed every bamboo strike, visited every altar and shrine (essentially to upgrade your skills and add power-ups through charms) and spent way too long gambling coins playing Zeni Hajiki – a Japanese game that plays like a cross between billiards and Subbuteo.

There is plenty more besides, along with an almost endless supply of bounties to kill or capture. And that's to its benefit and, to a far lesser extent, detriment.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Sucker Punch)

If you're the sort of person who gets bored with repetition, look away now. This is an open-world game and as such is steeped in its clichés. There are numerous villages and farms to liberate in mostly similar ways, and many of the side missions involving fighting gangs of enemies who appear from nowhere.

But where Yōtei is on a different level to most genre peers, is that you really don't mind. Combat is so good that taking on ubiquitous waves of bad guys is fun, each and every time.

Choose your weapon

That's in no small part thanks to the enhancements we get this time. While you start with a katana, you will learn to wield a wide selection of other weaponry – including, eventually, guns. And each of those weapons is a better match for a specific enemy – or, at least, the weapon they too use.

It's like rock, paper, scissors. Even though the katana is a great all-round choice against any opponent, you will find a battle easier if you counter their style. For example, double wielding katanas will work better in battle against a foe with a staff or polearm.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Sucker Punch)

And as fights are generally made up of groups of enemies with different weapon types, you'll find yourself hot swapping throughout.

Add to that the superb parry and counter attack system seen in the last game (albeit tweaked), and you have a system that's a pure joy. The progression and power-ups simply add to it too, keeping you on your toes through the entire journey.

There are other gameplay mechanics that have been retained, such as horse riding and climbing rock faces, but it's during swordplay where Ghost of Yōtei shines its best.

Well, that and the overall aesthetic, of course.

Picture perfect

Tsushima made for a glorious setting last time around, but Ezo is even more diverse in its landscape. And while the campaign mostly focuses on specific areas of the map, it feels much larger too.

You get hours of play in the harsh snow-covered region of Teshio Ridge, while the Yōtei Grasslands bask in the shade of the eponymous mountain. Each zone has its own look and Sucker Punch has truly outdone itself with detail.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Sucker Punch)

One of the things I most loved about Ghost of Tsushima was the atmospheric surroundings, with the leaves of cherry blossom trees billowing underfoot as you ran through them. That is amplified here, with environmental effects seemingly interactive everywhere you go.

It's much easier to become immersed in a game that seems to mould itself around you as you play.

And then, of course, it comes to the PS5 Pro version. Standard PS5 models offer three picture options – Quality, Performance, and Ray Tracing.

The Quality mode targets 30 frames per second at a higher resolution, while Performance drops the pixels to run at up to 60fps. Ray Tracing also runs at a lower resolution, but with ray traced lighting effects and at 30fps.

The PS5 Pro has similar options, but includes an additional mode – Ray Tracing Pro.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Sucker Punch)

This uses PSSR upscaling tech to retain a super sharp picture, but with ray traced lighting and at 60fps. Even though cut scenes are only rendered in 30fps, it's stunning and the best way to play the game by far.

Indeed, the combat benefits greatly from the boost in frame rate, while the game world truly pops with the enhanced lighting effects. I've also not noticed many frame drops during play, although I do use a VRR-enabled TV, so not sure I would anyway.

I also recommend playing with HDR switched on, as the contrast depth is tangibly more pronounced. Oh and if you do have an OLED TV, you're really in for a good time.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Sucker Punch)

Ghost of Yotei conclusion

In all honesty, even if you don't have an OLED TV or PS5 Pro yet, Yōtei is a joy to play and look at no matter your setup. You'll probably want to stick to the performance mode on a standard PS5 – to savour smoothness of the combat more – but it's worth switching between the modes to find the best fit.

For PS5 Pro though, there is no reason not to opt for Ray Tracing Pro and sink many, many hours into enjoying game at its best.

And it goes some way at last to justify the mammoth extra cost of the flagship console.