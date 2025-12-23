3 tips for organising your fridge before Christmas, according to appliance experts

The festive season is upon us, and it’s my favourite time of the year – mainly because of the food. Christmas is very food heavy, and your fridge will be at full capacity, so before you start stocking up, it’s important to make sure everything is organised and stored correctly to keep food fresh and avoid waste.

Having hosted Christmas before, I know how difficult it can be to sort your fridge out before festive hosting. So, I spoke to appliance experts from Beko and Marks Electrical to find out the best tips for mastering your fridge space to maximise storage, maintain the quality of your food and take care of your appliance.

What temperature should your fridge be at?

According to Michael White, appliance expert and Head of Buying and Marketing at Marks Electrical, the ideal temperature for your fridge is between 3°C and 5°C and freezers should be at -18°C. He explains “this keeps the fridge efficient and helps food stay at the correct storage temperature. If the temperature of your fridge is too high, bacteria and microorganisms grow at an increased rate.”

1. Clear out your fridge

Before you start stocking up on your festive favourites, take the time to clear out your fridge of any old and expired jars, and containers. As Salah Sun, Head of Product Management at Beko says, “starting fresh gives you room to play and ensures no out-of-date items block your next move.”

It’s also important to check your fridge door for any “cracks or damage”, White says. “If cold air is escaping, even when the door is shut, the fridge has to work harder to stay cool, which increases running costs and affects how evenly food is chilled.”

2. Know your fridge zones

(Image credit: Unsplash)

Understanding the different zones in your fridge means you can store your food safely and save space. Sun states that “the bottom shelf is the coldest which makes it ideal for raw meats. Keep dairy and ready-to-eat foods in the middle, and… use the door for sauces and drinks.” Stocking your fridge this way means everything will stay fresher for longer, and you’re not overloading it with too many different things.

Some fridges, including ones from Beko, come with advanced cooling systems now that work to “keep the climate consistent from top to bottom which means no cold spots or warm patches, just perfect preservation for every bite.”

3. Don’t overstack

This is definitely something I should have done when I hosted a few Christmases ago, as my fridge looked like I was playing Tetris! As Sun says, “it’s tempting to cram everything in, but overpacking is a losing move. Cold air needs space to circulate. If you block it, you’ll end up with uneven cooling and soggy salads. Always leave a little breathing room between dishes for consistent chill and maximum freshness.”