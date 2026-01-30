I spent way too long on IKEA’s ‘New In’ page – here are the 5 best launches from January

It’s no secret that IKEA gadgets are absolutely everywhere at the moment, providing people with a reliable way to upgrade their homes without spending a fortune. That’s exactly why the brand’s recent Matter-compatible gadgets have been so popular, and why it made such a splash at CES too.

So, as it's the last day of the month, I thought I’d round up my five favourite launches from the Swedish retailer this month, and explain why I love them so much.

From smart sensors to smart lighting, you’ll find each of them below – along with how much they’ll set you back.

1. KABBLEKALED light strip

(Image credit: IKEA)

Whilst IKEA is no stranger to light strips, the new KABBLEKALED feels a little more special than most. That’s because it’s USB-C powered and cuttable, which opens up far more places you can install it.

The dimmable version costs just £7 in the UK and $12.99 in the US, whilst the adjustable colour version is £13 or $19.99, which still feels like excellent value.

2. SOLVINDEN Floor lamp

(Image credit: IKEA)

The SOLVINDEN floor lamp offers dimmable lighting with three brightness levels (strong, medium and ambient) and has an IP44 rating, meaning it’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. That makes it a great option for balconies and patios if you’re after something atmospheric.

It also has a fun, compact design – standing 80cm tall and 29cm wide – so it works just as well in smaller spaces as it does in larger ones. At £29 in the UK and $49.99 in the US, it’s impressively affordable too.

3. GREJSIMOJS LED table lamp

(Image credit: IKEA)

One of the more playful launches is the GREJSIMOJS LED table lamp, which is shaped like a dog and finished in a bright blue colour. IKEA describes it as a “child-safe friend that’s there both day and night,” and it definitely lives up to that.

The lamp is dimmable via a simple button on the dog’s head, and its glare-free white light delivers up to 100 lumens at a warm 2,700K. It’s ideal as a night light or for a gentle bedside glow, and it’s priced at £19/$39.99.

4. KLIPPBOK Water leakage sensor

(Image credit: IKEA)

The KLIPPBOK technically launched as part of IKEA’s Matter-compatible range back in November, but it’s only started appearing on shelves in the last few weeks.

It works by detecting water leaks and sounding an alert when it comes into contact with moisture, and when connected to a hub, it’ll also send a notification straight to your phone. It’s powered by a single rechargeable LADDA AAA battery, keeping running costs low – which fits nicely with its £7/$7.99 price tag.

5. SKATGÅSLED tealight kit

(Image credit: IKEA)

Finally, the SKATGÅSLED tealight kit is one of those products I didn’t realise I needed until I saw it. The kit includes LED tealights and a charging tray, so you can store and charge them all in one place.

Each tealight lasts for around 35 hours, and with an 8-hour charging time. If one needs replacing, you can also buy individual SKATGÅSLED tealights rather than replacing the whole set.

Priced at £9/$19.99 for a 4-pack or £25/$44.99 for a 12-pack, this is easily one of my favourite IKEA finds in a long time.