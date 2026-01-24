IKEA’s new LED light strip is better than the rest – and not just because it's incredibly cheap
There are two versatile options to choose from
QUICK SUMMARY
IKEA has launched its new KABBLEKALED LED lighting strip, featuring USB-C power that makes it far more flexible to install than most rivals.
There's two versions available, including a dimmable option priced at £7/$12.99, or an adjustable colour version for £13 or $19.99.
IKEA has just revealed a new LED light strip with an underrated feature that instantly sets it apart. The IKEA KABBLEKALED light strip is USB-C powered, completely opening up the options of where you can install it.
Unlike many other light strips – including pricier options from Philips Hue – you’re not tied to a wall socket. Instead, you can plug it into a power bank, TV, laptop or USB-C outlet and add lighting just about anywhere. It's also bendable and cuttable, so you can customise it exactly to your space.
The dimmable version costs just £7 in the UK or $12.99 in the US, making it one of IKEA’s most affordable lighting launches yet. It follows the brand’s recent run of budget-friendly hits, like the SOLVINDEN lamp and the even cheaper GÖMPYSSLING LED light with sensor.
For more choice, there’s also an adjustable colour version for £13 or $19.99, which is still really good value. Neither version supports Matter or smart controls, but the brand recently upgraded its original VARMBLIXT lamp into a Matter-compatible version, so there’s always a chance this could follow suit.
Given the price and versatility, it wouldn’t be surprising if KABBLEKALED sells out quickly in stores. If it’s caught your eye, it’s probably worth checking sooner rather than later, and if you’re in an IKEA mood, I’ve also rounded up my favourite IKEA smart gadgets worth a look.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.