IKEA quietly launches new outdoor LED lamp – and it's only £3

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA’s new SOLVINDEN LED decoration light is a compact, battery-powered lamp designed for both indoor and outdoor use. Priced at just £3 in the UK and $5.99 in the US, it’s an easy, affordable way to add some ambient lighting to tables, patios or balconies.

IKEA has added another bargain lighting option to its lineup with the new SOLVINDEN LED decoration light. It joins a growing range of decorative table lamps in different colours, shapes and sizes, all designed for use indoors or outdoors – and with IKEA's famously low price tag.

The SOLVINDEN LED decoration light is battery-powered, so it’s easy to place wherever you need it. It also has an IP44 rating that's approved for outdoor use, making it ideal for patios, balconies or garden tables.

It’s available now from IKEA’s website and in-store, and it costs just £3 in the UK or $5.99 in the US.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The light follows some impressive affordable lighting launches from IKEA recently – including the SOLVINDEN floor lamp – but this version is ideal if you’re after something compact for a tabletop. It's also great if you prefer a simpler, more understated design compared to the bold red floor lamp.

It runs on two AAA batteries, and IKEA recommends using its LADDA rechargeable batteries, which start from £4 on its website.