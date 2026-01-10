IKEA’s latest kitchen gadget is a 3-in-1 microwave – and it comes at a bargain price
The GÅTEBO Microwave Oven is ideal for smaller kitchens
IKEA has launched a new 3-in-1 microwave, air fryer and grill designed to deliver versatile cooking at a much lower price than rival multi-function models.
The compact, freestanding GÅTEBO microwave is priced at £149/€179 and is available now in the UK and parts of Europe.
IKEA has quietly launched a new microwave with an air fryer and grill function, and it looks like a great option if you want more cooking flexibility without spending a fortune. The GÅTEBO Microwave Oven is a freestanding appliance that’s ideal for smaller kitchens, rentals, or anyone short on counter space.
However, the GÅTEBO's price point is what makes it really stand out. The best microwaves don’t usually come cheap, with models like the Panasonic NN-CD88 approaching the £400 mark. You can of course buy a basic microwave for far less, but that’s not what IKEA is offering here.
Before we get into more, the GÅTEBO is available for £149/€179 from IKEA, both online and in stores across the UK and several European countries.
The GÅTEBO's air fry mode comes with a dedicated tray and lets you cook quickly using little to no oil, whilst the grill function gives food that proper oven-like texture and flavour. IKEA also throws in a five-year guarantee to make things even better.
The GÅTEBO actually landed back in December, not long after IKEA’s big smart home launch. If this is a sign of what IKEA has planned for 2026, especially in affordable multi-function cooking tech, I’ll definitely be keeping you posted.
