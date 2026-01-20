IKEA’s new 2-in-1 air purifier is a smart table and storage solution in one – and the price is seriously affordable

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has launched the STARKVIND, an air purifier, side table and storage solution all in one. Available in two colours, the IKEA STARKVIND has manual controls and can also be connected to IKEA’s DIRIGERA hub to unlock smart capabilities.

IKEA has just debuted a new 3-in-1 furniture essential that improves your air quality, holds your coffee and stores your remote controls, all in one device. The new IKEA STARKVIND is an air purifier , side table and storage solution with both manual and smart controls – because who doesn’t want a smart table, right?!

It definitely came as a surprise to many when IKEA announced it would be expanding into the smart home market. But the global retailer has quickly become one of the most affordable smart home manufacturers on the market by launching a line-up of 21 smart home products in 2025 .

With the STARKVIND air purifier table , IKEA is somewhat going back to its furniture roots while also upgrading it with its new smart home controls and compatibility. As a 3-in-1 device, the IKEA STARKVIND works to improve your air quality while also offering you a place to rest and store your essentials.

As an air purifier, the IKEA STARKVIND has the particle filter built into the table just beneath the top. It works to purify and clean the air in rooms of up to 20 square metres while removing 99.95% of small airborne particles, like dust, pollen dirt.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Made from stained oak veneer and available in white or dark brown, the IKEA STARKVIND has a very subtle design – you really wouldn’t know it was an air purifier by looking at it! On one side of the air purifier table is manual controls which allows you to adjust the five speeds and put the purifier on to auto mode. It also has an LED indicator that tells you to check or replace your filters.

IKEA has also added smart controls to the IKEA STARKVIND. It can connect to the IKEA Home app using IKEA’s DIRIGERA hub , so you can control the purifier using the hub and your smartphone whether you’re home or away. These controls include customising fan speed, setting timers, checking the room’s air quality, and integrating it with other smart home products to create scenes and schedules.

Other important aspects of the design include low noise levels, so you can use the IKEA STARKVIND when you sleep. The lights on the side can also be switched off so as not to disturb you.Of course, you can use the IKEA STARKVIND as a normal table and it has a grooved design under the table top to protect the air purifier if you accidentally spill something.

