Watch out, Meaco – this Sans air purifier is near-quiet and has a lights out mode

QUICK SUMMARY Sans, an air and water purification company, has just launched in the UK. Featuring the Sans Air Purifier and Sans Air Purifier Mini, these air purifiers have HEPA 13 filters that remove 99.99% of particles and have simple, near-quiet designs.

Sans, a British-American air and water purification company, has just launched in the UK, and I’m extremely intrigued by their air purifiers . Featuring full-size and miniature air purifiers, the Sans line-up could give purifier powerhouse Meaco a run for its money.

Launched back in 2020, Sans is a relatively new brand in the world of air purification. Its two air purifiers are packed with handy features and filters that work to alleviate allergens, and clean air around the home, especially in the bedroom.

In the range is the Sans Air Purifier , a full-sized model that’s designed for shared living areas and big rooms. Despite being designed for bigger spaces, the Sans Air Purifier measures just 20 x 10 x 11.5 inches and weighs just 11 lbs, so it’s easy to move around the home if needed.

The Sans Air Purifier looks similar to Meaco air purifiers with their neutral design, internal UV-C light and simple controls on the top of the device. It has an HEPA 13 filtration system that captures 99.9% of airborne particles, including dust, pet dander and smoke, and its activated carbon absorbs odours and chemicals.

(Image credit: Sans)

What I like the most about the Sans Air Purifier is its adaptability. It uses SmartPure technology which features sensors and a digital display to monitor your home’s air quality in real-time and adapts its output to suit the room you’re in. Its compact size can cover up to 1,854 square feet, and it does so extremely quietly, making it ideal for bedrooms.

The other model in the line-up is the Sans Air Purifier Mini which has many of the same credentials as the Sans Air Purifier but unsurprisingly, it comes in a much smaller size. In comparison, the Sans Mini measures 14 x 8 x 9 inches, weighs 7 lbs and is designed for smaller spaces, like offices.

What makes the Sans Air Purifier Mini stand out from its predecessor – other than the size – is its lights out mode. Ideal for bedrooms, the Sans Air Purifier Mini can go completely dark, including its LED indicators, so you can sleep without it disturbing you. It also comes in four neutral colours to suit any décor.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors