Shark’s latest gadget is a 3-in-1 cooling system with an impressive 11-hour battery life
It's been teased online for weeks
QUICK SUMMARY
Shark has launched the ChillPill, a portable 3-in-1 cooling system that combines a high-speed fan, evaporative mist and InstaChill cooling plate into a wearable device.
With up to 11 hours of battery life on low fan speed, it’s available in multiple colours for £129.99 from Shark's website and a number of other retailers.
After teasing a new gadget on its platforms for the past few days, Shark has finally revealed it's launching a portable 3-in-1 cooling system. The Shark ChillPill is a clever device that combines a high-speed fan, evaporative mist and InstaChill cooling into a wearable gadget that can be used in all sorts of scenarios.
Shark is already known for making some of the best fans around, and the ChillPill brings that expertise together with cryo-inspired cooling tech we’ve seen in products like the Shark Beauty CryoGlow LED face mask.
It’s available in an impressive range of colours and can be bought for £129.99 directly from Shark’s website, as well as Amazon, John Lewis and AO. It's not yet available in the US.Article continues below
The ChillPill comes with three interchangeable cooling attachments, including a high-speed fan that pushes air at up to 7.5m/s, an evaporative mister that refreshes your skin without soaking it, and the InstaChill cooling plate which delivers instant contact-based cooling. Shark says the battery can last up to 11 hours on Fan Mode (speed one) but we’ll be testing it on T3 soon to see how the other modes hold up.
From what we’ve seen so far, the ChillPill is impressively versatile. Shark’s press images show it mounted on an exercise bike, clipped to a pram or worn hands-free. Either way, it looks like a clever gadget for keeping cool, and we can’t wait to try it ourselves.
