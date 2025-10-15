Ninja’s upgraded Crispi Pro air fryer is here – and I like it more than the original

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has launched the Crispi Pro, an upgraded version of its original Crispi air fryer. Currently only available in the US, the Ninja Crispi Pro now comes in three different container sizes to make even more food on the go.

If you love the strange-looking Ninja Crispi, then you’re in luck as the brand has just introduced an upgraded version. The new Ninja Crispi Pro now comes in more container sizes and with extra functions – here’s everything you need to know.

When Ninja launched its Crispi air fryer in 2024, more than a few eyebrows were raised. Rather than use a basket or main chamber, the Ninja Crispi uses a pod system where it attaches the PowerPod to a glass container to cook food.

Once your food is cooked or reheated, you just remove the PowerPod and can take the container with you on the go – read our full Ninja Crispi review for more details. Aside from the looks, the Ninja Crispi is one of the first air fryers that uses glass in its construction, so you can actually see your food while it's cooking.

While it might sound – and look – odd, the Ninja Crispi was a huge success, and now Ninja has announced a new upgraded version of it. The new Ninja Crispi Pro is similar to the original in terms of look, materials and heat distribution but it now comes with more sizes and features.

The Ninja Crispi Pro still uses the singular heating PowerPod, and it now comes in 2.5QT, 4QT and 6QT XL sizes. Previously, the Ninja Crispi just had a 4QT size, but now the Ninja Crispi Pro gives more options for smaller meals or bigger batch cooking.

Another improvement is that the Ninja Crispi Pro now comes with six functions. Alongside air fry, bake, max crisp and re-crisp which the original has, the Ninja Crispi Pro now comes with roast and dehydrate features.

Despite its funny looks, the Ninja Crispi Pro is clearly not a gimmick and can do everything a regular-looking air fryer can do – and even more so, considering you can easily take the entire device with you to work, travelling and more.

