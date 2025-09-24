Ninja’s second-ever coffee machine is here – and it will take your home coffee setup to the next level

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has launched its new Prestige DualBrew System coffee machine in the UK, allowing users to switch between pods or ground coffee and giving you three different brew styles to play with. It's available to buy now for £249.99/$229.99 from Ninja’s online store.

Ninja has just launched its brand new coffee machine in the UK – the Ninja Prestige DualBrew System – and it's available to buy from today. It's an automatic 2-in-1 machine, letting users enjoy the flavour of freshly brewed filter coffee or the speed of capsule-based espresso without needing two separate machines.

Technically, this is Ninja’s second-ever coffee machine, following on from the hugely successful Ninja Luxe Café series, which earned itself a solid four stars in our full review. However, unlike its predecessor, the Prestige DualBrew System feels even more versatile.

It also comes in at a much more wallet-friendly £249.99/$229.99 on Ninja’s online store, which is considerably cheaper than the Luxe Café.

The Ninja Prestige DualBrew System is compatible with original Nespresso capsules and allows users to pick from four drink styles and sizes – including an Over Ice option. If you’d rather use ground coffee, there are three brew styles to choose from, along with ten size options ranging from a single cup to a 1.8-litre carafe for when you’re brewing for more than one.

There’s also a foldaway milk frother that works with hot or cold drinks, an adjustable cup tray, plus practical settings like Delay Brew, Keep Warm (with adjustable time and temperature) and a simple Clean function. Inside, it uses Ninja’s Thermal Flavour Extraction technology, combining a 19-bar pressure system for espresso with an XL showerhead that evenly saturates coffee grounds for a balanced filter brew.

It’s safe to say Ninja has doubled down on versatility here – something I loved so much about its first coffee machine – and I can’t wait to test this one properly. I’ll be reviewing the Prestige DualBrew System over the next couple of weeks, so keep an eye out for my full thoughts soon.

