Ninja’s new XL slushie maker doubles capacity and takes frozen drinks to the next level

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has launched its new SLUSHi Max Smart Frozen Drink Maker – a bigger, smarter upgrade with an impressive 4.4-litre capacity that can whip up 12+ drinks at once. It features RapidChill Pro Technology for ultra-fast cooling and SlushAssist Technology that automatically adjusts settings for perfect consistency every time. Priced at $499.99 (around £450) and currently exclusive to the US, it’s available in stylish pastel colourways, with a UK launch expected soon.

Ninja’s best-selling SLUSHi was the kitchen gadget of the summer, and even scored an impressive four stars in our full review. However, the brand has now done what it does best by listening to customer feedback, and delivered a bigger, better version.

The SLUSHi Max Smart Frozen Drink Maker is the newest addition to Ninja’s viral lineup. It packs an impressive 4.4-litre capacity, six smart presets and all-new SlushAssist technology that automatically adjusts for the perfect consistency every time.

Right now, it’s exclusive to the US for $499.99 and comes in a range of gorgeous pastel colourways, including Blue & Peach, Orange & Blue and Lemon & Mint. If past launches are anything to go by, it’ll likely make its way to the UK soon, probably priced around £450.

(Image credit: Ninja)

One of the biggest gripes with the original SLUSHi was its limited 2.5-litre capacity, which was great for small gatherings, but not quite enough for a party. The new 4.4-litre model fixes that, making upwards of 12 drinks at a time.

The new RapidChill Pro Technology gets your drinks icy-cold in record time, whilst SlushAssist Technology cleverly senses your ingredients and auto-adjusts settings for the perfect texture every time. There are now six smart presets to choose from – including the brand-new SlushAssist mode and Spiked Slush Max, alongside the familiar Slush, Spiked Slush, Milkshake and Frozen Juice options. That said, the presets may vary once the UK version drops – just like last time.

For anyone who enjoys a boozy slushie, you’ll be pleased to know this upgraded model can now handle recipes up to 20% ABV, making it ideal for stronger cocktails and craft drinks. Cheers to that!

(Image credit: Ninja)