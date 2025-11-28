This Cuisinart cookware set will get you cooking like a chef – and it’s 42% off for Black Friday

Whether you’re a beginner cook or want to improve your culinary skills, this Cuisinart cookware set deal is what you should be buying in the Black Friday sales .

Buying an entirely new pots and pans set can get quite expensive, especially if the cookware is high quality and you’re buying more than five of them. So, imagine my surprise when I saw this amazing 40% discount on the Cuisinart 17-Piece Cookware Set. Yes, you read that right – you get 17 new pots and pans for just $179.95.

Originally priced at $309.95, the Cuisinart 17-Piece Cookware Set is now just $179.95, saving you $130 on this huge pots and pans set. Cuisinart is a great, reliable and durable brand, so this stainless steel cookware set is sure to last you a while.

For budding chefs, this deal on the Cuisinart 17-Piece Cookware Set is insanely good and will definitely help them perfect their cooking skills. The pans and skillets in this set look good and are designed to be ‘exceptional’ at handling, with their riveted handles and side grips.

For even cooking, the Cuisinart 17-Piece Cookware Set has aluminium encapsulated bases so heat spreads quickly and evenly so you don’t get any cold or hot spots. The pans are safe up to 500°F so you can use them on the hob, cooker or in an oven.

Now just $179.95 for Black Friday, you won’t find a cheaper deal on a full cookware set that’s better than this one on the Cuisinart 17-Piece Cookware Set.