I tried Gordon Ramsay’s favourite pans, and they’ve become my go-to cookware – here’s why

When I moved from my one-bed flat to a house, the most exciting part of the move wasn’t having more space. For me, it was upgrading my kitchen with bigger surfaces and an induction hob.

But as anyone who’s bought an induction hob will know – and one of the 6 things I wish I’d known before buying an induction hob – is that not all of your cookware will be compatible with it. This is due to the way induction hobs heat the base of a pan and its contents using magnetism.

Without diving into a science lesson – which I’m unfortunately not qualified for – all this means if your pot, pan or other dish isn’t made from magnetic materials, they won’t work an induction hob. Pots and pans made from cast iron, stainless steel and carbon steel should work fine with induction hobs, but if yours are made from copper or aluminium, chances are you’ll need to replace your cookware.

I found this out the hard way when I moved into my house, and since then, I’ve been playing around testing different pots and pans on my induction hob. My favourite so far has been HexClad – and considering that the brand is noted as making celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s favourite pans, it looks like I’m in good hands.

(Image credit: Future)

I recently got sent a HexClad frying and saucepan to test, but the first thing I asked was ‘will it work on my induction hob’. Lucky for me, HexClad pans work on all hob types, including gas, electric and induction, as they have a magnetic stainless steel base and a tri-ply construction that delivers consistent heat.

HexClad’s pots and pans are made using ‘hybrid’ technology, meaning the brand combines stainless steel, cast iron and non-stick features into their products, like durability, longevity and ease of use.

As someone who tests appliances for a living, you can often find me in the kitchen, although the results are often few and far between! Despite using the same non-stick frying pan for a while now, I started to notice that the coating was peeling off – a clear sign that it needed replacing – so I was excited to try HexClad’s frying and saucepans.

(Image credit: Future)

The first thing that stood out to me was its design. While pots and pans aren’t exactly the prettiest things to look at, I enjoyed the hexagonal pattern both inside and on the bottom of the pans, plus the pattern is there for a reason to help with searing food and distributing heat.

With non-stick at the forefront of its design, I was impressed with how little oil I needed to add to the HexClad pans and was very happy that nothing stuck to the bottom or sides. Not only did it help me not burn any food but it made the clean-up that much easier.

When using the HexClad pans on my induction hob, I liked how easily the pans glided over my hob and how quickly it heated up. After weeks using the HexClad pans, I definitely noticed that my entire cooking process was quicker, easier to clean up afterwards and resulted in less burns and sticks.

(Image credit: Future)