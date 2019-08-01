Best gas barbecue 2019: the gas grill shortlist for summer

Looking for the best gas barbecue for the patio, garden, campsite or beach? Look no more, because we’ve just made it a lot easier for you by selecting five top gas guzzlers from our current full-length barbecue guides. Dip in, the sausages are well and truly sizzling.

• The best charcoal barbecues shortlist

Much longer reviews can be perused at your leisure in the guides below. The summer sales are likely to turn up a few gas barbecues at tasty prices. Waiting until Black Friday seems a bit futile.

Best barbecue – every type of grill, in depth

Best small barbecues – for small gardens, balconies and days away

Best smokers – for the true pit master

Best gas barbecues, in order

1. EVERDURE BY HESTON BLUMENTHAL FORCE Best premium gas barbecue Specifications Grill size: 365 inches sq Burners: 2 For: Garden & patio Reasons to buy + Superbly built + Grills evenly + Accurate control dials

• Buy for £599 from John Lewis & Partners

This aesthetically spot-on two-burner gas model from food sorcerer Heston Blumenthal is built almost entirely out of rust-free die-cast aluminium so you can expect it to last for years. It also comes with the most accurate control dials in the business, a top-quality cast-iron grate with integrated flame tamers and a collapsible side table. Needless to say, it grills meat and veg to perfection – every time. You might struggle to do Heston's signature snail porridge in it, but feel free to try.

2. Weber Genesis II E-310 Best Weber gas barbecue grill Specifications Grill size: 26 inches Burners: 3 For: Garden & patio Reasons to buy + Top build quality + Integrated gas bottle hook + Works with an app $599 View at eBay 674 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

• Buy the Weber Genesis II E-310 for £889 from John Lewis & Partners

This stylish open-cart model comes equipped with three high-performance burners, a large porcelain-enamelled cast-iron cooking grate, a warming rack above the main grill, an enamelled hinged lid with integral thermometer, reliable flame ignition, two side tables and space on the side for a Patio gas bottle. It’s also compatible with Weber’s optional iGrill Bluetooth-enabled thermometer probe system. A top choice for connoisseurs.

3. Napoleon TravelQ 285 Best small gas BBQ Specifications Grill size: 285 square inches Burners: 2 For: Balconies & camping Reasons to buy + Good looker + Top build quality $239 View at Amazon

• Buy the Napoleon TravelQ 285 for £288 at BBQ World

Although too heavy to lug by hand down to the beach, this two-burner portable is an excellent alternative to the similarly styled but smaller Weber Q1200. Featuring Napoleon’s signature Jetfire ignition and Accu-Probe temperature gauge, this portable is best suited to balcony use though you could easily transport it by car to the campsite, too. Its large 285 square-inch wavy grate provides enough space for about 18 hamburgers or two dozen sausages.

4. Primus Kuchoma Best affordable, portable gas grill for picnics Specifications Grill size: 16 inches Burners: 1 For: Picnics & balconies Reasons to buy + Decent size grill + Compact size with carry handle + Uses camping gas canister Reasons to avoid - Rather skinny legs require careful placement $170.96 View at Amazon

• Buy the Primus Kuchoma for £149 from Amazon

Off on a camping trip or a picnic on the beach? Or in the market for an über cool table-top barbie for the balcony, patio or boat? If yes to either question, make an instant bee-line for this lightweight portable that comes with a 16-inch non-stick cooking grate, a lid high enough to accommodate a whole chicken and an integral carry handle. Simply screw on a disposable camping gas cylinder and fire away.

5. Campingaz Master 4 Series Classic LXS Acres of grill space for not much money Specifications Grill size: 542 inches sq Burners: 4 For: Garden Reasons to buy + Four burners + Side burner + Two cooking grates + Illuminated dials Check Walmart

• Buy the Campingaz Master 4 Series Classic LXS from £332 at Amazon

Serial entertainers and those who have been very busy in the bedroom are going to need something big enough to feed the five thousand, like this gargantuan behemoth, which sports four burners, a side burner hob, two cooking grates (one standard, the other flat), illuminated dials for moonlit nosh-ups and a huge cupboard for the gas bottle. Monster, dude, monster.