Best gas barbecue 2019: the gas grill shortlist for summer

Looking for the best gas barbecue for the patio, garden, campsite or beach? Look no more, because we’ve just made it a lot easier for you by selecting five top gas guzzlers from our current full-length barbecue guides. Dip in, the sausages are well and truly sizzling.

Much longer reviews can be perused at your leisure in the guides below. The summer sales are likely to turn up a few gas barbecues at tasty prices. Waiting until Black Friday seems a bit futile.

Best gas barbecues, in order

best gas barbecue: EVERDURE BY HESTON BLUMENTHAL FORCE

1. EVERDURE BY HESTON BLUMENTHAL FORCE

Best premium gas barbecue

Specifications
Grill size: 365 inches sq
Burners: 2
For: Garden & patio
Reasons to buy
+Superbly built+Grills evenly+Accurate control dials

• Buy for £599 from John Lewis & Partners

This aesthetically spot-on two-burner gas model from food sorcerer Heston Blumenthal is built almost entirely out of rust-free die-cast aluminium so you can expect it to last for years. It also comes with the most accurate control dials in the business, a top-quality cast-iron grate with integrated flame tamers and a collapsible side table. Needless to say, it grills meat and veg to perfection – every time. You might struggle to do Heston's signature snail porridge in it, but feel free to try.

best gas barbecue: Weber Genesis II E-310

2. Weber Genesis II E-310

Best Weber gas barbecue grill

Specifications
Grill size: 26 inches
Burners: 3
For: Garden & patio
Reasons to buy
+Top build quality+Integrated gas bottle hook+Works with an app

• Buy the Weber Genesis II E-310 for £889 from John Lewis & Partners

This stylish open-cart model comes equipped with three high-performance burners, a large porcelain-enamelled cast-iron cooking grate, a warming rack above the main grill, an enamelled hinged lid with integral thermometer, reliable flame ignition, two side tables and space on the side for a Patio gas bottle. It’s also compatible with Weber’s optional iGrill Bluetooth-enabled thermometer probe system. A top choice for connoisseurs.

best gas barbecue: Napoleon TravelQ 285

3. Napoleon TravelQ 285

Best small gas BBQ

Specifications
Grill size: 285 square inches
Burners: 2
For: Balconies & camping
Reasons to buy
+Good looker+Top build quality

 • Buy the Napoleon TravelQ 285 for £288 at BBQ World

Although too heavy to lug by hand down to the beach, this two-burner portable is an excellent alternative to the similarly styled but smaller Weber Q1200. Featuring Napoleon’s signature Jetfire ignition and Accu-Probe temperature gauge, this portable is best suited to balcony use though you could easily transport it by car to the campsite, too. Its large 285 square-inch wavy grate provides enough space for about 18 hamburgers or two dozen sausages.

best gas barbecue: PRIMUS KUCHOMA

4. Primus Kuchoma

Best affordable, portable gas grill for picnics

Specifications
Grill size: 16 inches
Burners: 1
For: Picnics & balconies
Reasons to buy
+Decent size grill+Compact size with carry handle+Uses camping gas canister
Reasons to avoid
-Rather skinny legs require careful placement

• Buy the Primus Kuchoma for £149 from Amazon

Off on a camping trip or a picnic on the beach? Or in the market for an über cool table-top barbie for the balcony, patio or boat? If yes to either question, make an instant bee-line for this lightweight portable that comes with a 16-inch non-stick cooking grate, a lid high enough to accommodate a whole chicken and an integral carry handle. Simply screw on a disposable camping gas cylinder and fire away.

best gas barbecue: Campingaz Master 4 Series Classic LXS

5. Campingaz Master 4 Series Classic LXS

Acres of grill space for not much money

Specifications
Grill size: 542 inches sq
Burners: 4
For: Garden
Reasons to buy
+Four burners+Side burner+Two cooking grates+Illuminated dials

• Buy the  Campingaz Master 4 Series Classic LXS from £332 at Amazon

Serial entertainers and those who have been very busy in the bedroom are going to need something big enough to feed the five thousand, like this gargantuan behemoth, which sports four burners, a side burner hob, two cooking grates (one standard, the other flat), illuminated dials for moonlit nosh-ups and a huge cupboard for the gas bottle. Monster, dude, monster.

