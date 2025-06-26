Solo Stove’s new Cookout Kit turns your Bonfire into a barbecue – here’s how

QUICK SUMMARY Solo Stove has launched a Cookout Kit Grill and Griddle to turn its popular Bonfire into a barbecue. The Solo Stove Cookout Kit Grill is priced at £399.99 / $399.99, and has already been given a discount.

With the sunny weather we’re currently experiencing, chances are you’re not thinking about huddling around a fire pit. But if you have a Solo Stove smokeless fire pit, the brand has just introduced a new cooking kit that can turn it into a barbecue – yes, really.

Solo Stove originally launched back in 2011, and it’s become well known for its smokeless, stainless steel fire pits – and its very memorable advert starring Snoop Dogg. The brand has since expanded into pizza ovens , camp stoves, and other furniture, but now, it’s added an extra functionality to its popular Bonfire product.

The Solo Stove Cookout Kit Grill is a collapsible cooking conversion kit that sits over Solo Stove’s Bonfire 2.0 and turns it into an on-the-go barbecue. Available as a grill or griddle, the Solo Stove Cookout Kit Grill is designed for quick and easy cooking in your garden, at the beach, while camping or tailgating, and more.

How it works is the Solo Stove Cookout Kit Grill comes with a charcoal adapter, a kit frame and a cast iron grill top or griddle. To use it, you insert the adapter, add coal or briquettes, and you can start cooking. This method ensures that the Bonfire 2.0 and the Cookout Kit have consistent heat to properly cook your food – see our Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 review for more details on this portable fire pit.

(Image credit: Solo Stove)

The Solo Stove Cookout Kit Grill can work at ground level or grill height, depending on where you’re using it. Once you’re finished cooking and everything has cooled down, you can lower the kit and continue using the Bonfire 2.0 as a fire pit.

As summer isn’t typically the time where you’ll be using a fire pit, I think the Solo Stove Cookout Kit Grill is a really clever piece of equipment, and it means you’re getting use out of your Bonfire 2.0 all year round. It’s a great addition to your existing firepit experience, and you can choose from a range of pre-seasoned cast iron cooktops so you can keep adding to your Solo Stove collection.

Both the Solo Stove Cookout Kit Grill and the Griddle are priced at £399.99 / $399.99, and available to buy at Solo Stove . As of writing, it’s been given a £50 / $50 discount.

