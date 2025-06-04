Gozney partners with Matty Matheson on limited edition pizza oven – it’s my favourite design yet
Gozney gives its Tread pizza oven a new, fun colourway
QUICK SUMMARY
Gozney has collaborated with chef Matty Matheson on a limited edition version of the Gozney Tread.
The new pizza oven has a bright orange colourway and cartoon accents, and will officially launch on 18th June.
Gozney has just announced its latest collaboration with chef, actor and author, Matty Matheson. The result is a new, colourful and limited edition version of the Gozney Tread pizza oven, and it might have my favourite design yet.
Gozney launched the Tread in early 2025, marketing it as its most portable pizza oven yet. With a similar design to its iconic Dome, the Gozney Tread is a gas-fired model that’s light enough to carry around with you on camping holidays, road trips and other adventures. In fact, our reviewer loved it so much that he gave it five stars in our Gozney Tread review.
Now, the Gozney Tread is getting even better with this new collaboration. The brand has teamed up with Matty Matheson – one of my favourite chefs to watch on YouTube but you might know him best as Neil from The Bear – on a fun version of the Tread, designed to highlight the joy of cooking outdoors.
Gozney and Matty Matheson have had a 10-year long relationship, so it only seems right that the two should celebrate this milestone with a limited edition pizza oven. Called the Matty Matheson Signature Tread, the new pizza oven comes in bright orange and has engraved cartoon accents on the stainless steel exterior, designed and drawn by Matheson’s head illustrator, Christopher Wilson.
The collaboration goes a step further, with new customised pizza peels and other accessories, with Matheson-inspired engravings and accents. It’s a truly fun design and one of my favourites so far, plus it still has the Tread’s popular features and exceptional pizza-making performance.
Like the original, the Matty Matheson Signature Tread can fit and cook up to 12-inch pizzas and other foods, and reaches up to 500°C in as little as 15 minutes. It also has a lateral gas burner which offers even heat distribution and replicates the look, feel and heat of a traditional wood-fired flame.
Pricing of the Matty Matheson edition of the Gozney Tread hasn’t been announced yet, but I imagine it’ll be similar to the original Tread which costs £499.99 / $499.99. All will be revealed when it officially launches at Gozney on 18th June.
