Want to cook the perfect pizza? Ninja has a huge discount on its best outdoor pizza oven – just $200!

Italians were really on to something when they invented pizza sometime in the 18th or 19th centuries, and the food has become a global phenomenon. But cooking an oven pizza can feel a bit underwhelming, and that's where Amazon Prime Day comes in.

Ninja, the purveyors of many quality home appliances, have a huge discount on the Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven, which promises to cook your pizza – be that homemade or shop-bought – in as little as three minutes.

Hitting a hot 700 degrees, a 12-inch pizza will be ready before the saliva has even formed in your mouth, and there's no need to turn the pizza inside the oven, meaning you can relax with a cold drink while the magic happens.

Ninja includes five cooking presets for each type of pizza: Neapolitan, Thin Crust, Pan, New York, and then Custom. There are also full temperature controls that can transform into a versatile 5‑in‑1 outdoor oven (bake, broil, warm, proof).

For those worried about spewing out hot ash, as you might with a charcoal pizza oven, the Ninja model is completely electric, outputting 1,760 W of clean, even heat. While that might not be quite as Nona intended, it's certainly idea in 2025.

Alfresco dining is not a problem, too, with a tough exterior alongside a chef‑view window and stainless‑steel chassis. Accessories include a 12″ pizza stone, a 12″ bake tray, plus a proofing function.

The Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven is a fairly small appliance, too, measuring 20.8″ D × 16.2″ W × 12.4″ H, with the oven spacious enough to host a pizza, a loaf, or even six chicken breasts.

We would recommend making sure that the surface you put your new Ninja pizza oven on is sturdy and heat-proof, as runtime temperatures top 600 °F. There's also an 18 minute pre-heat, which is standard for most pizza ovens.

Transform your summer setup in 2025 and impress your friends and family with this Ninja pizza oven, now with $100 off on Amazon Prime Day.