The smart electric pizza oven everyone loved at CES is now officially on sale

Four months later...

Current Backyard Current Model P Smart Pizza Oven
(Image credit: Current Backyard)
Lizzie Wilmot's avatar
By
published
in News
QUICK SUMMARY

Current Backyard's Model P Smart Pizza Oven is now available to purchase. It was unveiled at CES 2025 as the world’s first Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-enabled electric oven.

The Model P is priced at $699 (around £500) via Current Backyard’s online store, with Amazon availability and accessories coming later this month.

Current Backyard turned heads at CES 2025 when it unveiled the Model P Smart Pizza Oven – the world’s first Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-enabled electric pizza oven. Not only did it wow the crowd with its impressive features, but it also earned NFPA certification, meaning it’s safe to use both indoors and outdoors.

At the time, no release date was announced. All we were told was that it would be “available for purchase later this year.” However, just over four months later, the wait is finally over and the Model P is now up for grabs.

Priced at $699 (around £500), you can pick one up today directly from Current Backyard’s online store, with an Amazon launch and accessories coming later this month.

Current Backyard Current Model P Smart Pizza Oven

(Image credit: Current Backyard)

Features wise, the Model P reaches a blazing 850°F, which is hotter than any other best electric pizza oven on the market right now. It also boasts five different cooking modes, including Neapolitan, New York, Thin Crust, Frozen Pizza and Hi/Lo Broil.

Thanks to its smart heat cycling system – using a combo of graphite and calrod heating elements – users will get consistent heat without needing to turn the pizza half way through.

Current Backyard Current Model P Smart Pizza Oven

(Image credit: Current Backyard)
TOPICS
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸