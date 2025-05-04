The smart electric pizza oven everyone loved at CES is now officially on sale

QUICK SUMMARY Current Backyard's Model P Smart Pizza Oven is now available to purchase. It was unveiled at CES 2025 as the world’s first Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-enabled electric oven. The Model P is priced at $699 (around £500) via Current Backyard’s online store, with Amazon availability and accessories coming later this month.

Current Backyard turned heads at CES 2025 when it unveiled the Model P Smart Pizza Oven – the world’s first Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-enabled electric pizza oven. Not only did it wow the crowd with its impressive features, but it also earned NFPA certification, meaning it’s safe to use both indoors and outdoors.

At the time, no release date was announced. All we were told was that it would be “available for purchase later this year.” However, just over four months later, the wait is finally over and the Model P is now up for grabs.

Priced at $699 (around £500), you can pick one up today directly from Current Backyard’s online store, with an Amazon launch and accessories coming later this month.

(Image credit: Current Backyard)

Features wise, the Model P reaches a blazing 850°F, which is hotter than any other best electric pizza oven on the market right now. It also boasts five different cooking modes, including Neapolitan, New York, Thin Crust, Frozen Pizza and Hi/Lo Broil.

Thanks to its smart heat cycling system – using a combo of graphite and calrod heating elements – users will get consistent heat without needing to turn the pizza half way through.

(Image credit: Current Backyard)

