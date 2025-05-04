The smart electric pizza oven everyone loved at CES is now officially on sale
Four months later...
QUICK SUMMARY
Current Backyard's Model P Smart Pizza Oven is now available to purchase. It was unveiled at CES 2025 as the world’s first Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-enabled electric oven.
The Model P is priced at $699 (around £500) via Current Backyard’s online store, with Amazon availability and accessories coming later this month.
Current Backyard turned heads at CES 2025 when it unveiled the Model P Smart Pizza Oven – the world’s first Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-enabled electric pizza oven. Not only did it wow the crowd with its impressive features, but it also earned NFPA certification, meaning it’s safe to use both indoors and outdoors.
At the time, no release date was announced. All we were told was that it would be “available for purchase later this year.” However, just over four months later, the wait is finally over and the Model P is now up for grabs.
Priced at $699 (around £500), you can pick one up today directly from Current Backyard’s online store, with an Amazon launch and accessories coming later this month.
Features wise, the Model P reaches a blazing 850°F, which is hotter than any other best electric pizza oven on the market right now. It also boasts five different cooking modes, including Neapolitan, New York, Thin Crust, Frozen Pizza and Hi/Lo Broil.
Thanks to its smart heat cycling system – using a combo of graphite and calrod heating elements – users will get consistent heat without needing to turn the pizza half way through.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
I tried Ooni’s new Koda 2 pizza ovens, and this is the one I think you should buy
Ooni expands its Koda 2 collection with entry and family pizza oven models
-
The CES-famous robot vacuum with robotic arm is now available to buy
The Roborock Saros Z70 is finally ready
-
My favourite robot vacuum brand is about to launch its next big thing – a lot sooner than expected
The suction power on this thing is crazy
-
Ninja quietly announces its new pizza oven with its most portable and stylish design yet
Ninja debuts new outdoor pizza oven with five functions and an affordable price tag
-
Gozney’s new pizza oven is the perfect companion for outdoor adventures
Gozney announces its most portable pizza oven yet
-
Ooni quietly announces its first ever stand mixer to make the perfect pizza dough
Ooni hits us with an unexpected stand mixer announcement
-
Ooni Karu 2 Pro review: outstanding 16-inch pizzas from patio to table
A truly versatile domestic pizza oven that uses smart temperature tech to keep tabs on the bake
-
Narwal’s new Flow robot vacuum might be the most hygienic model I’ve ever seen
The Narwal Flow has its own clean and dirty water tanks inside its robot