This genius kitchen appliance just made solo living so much easier
Say hello to the Instant Pot Compact Vortex 5L Air Fryer
QUICK SUMMARY
Instant Pot has launched its new Compact Vortex 5L Air Fryer, and it's a game-changer for solo living. Compact yet powerful, it air fries, bakes, reheats and dehydrates – all up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.
At £99.99 (around $130), it’s can be purchased from Instant Pot's online store.
Living alone has its perks, especially when it comes to no noisy housemates, no passive-aggressive fridge notes, and absolutely no judgement about how long you stay in bed on a Sunday morning. However, when it comes to cooking for one, things can get a little trickier.
You’ve probably already mastered making dinner with one of the best microwaves, or maybe even tried meal prepping, but I’ve found an appliance that makes solo cooking genuinely effortless.
The Instant Pot Compact Vortex 5L Air Fryer is a 4-in-1 air fryer made with one-person households in mind. It’s newly launched, sleek, and most importantly, it air fries, bakes, reheats and dehydrates – all up to 50% faster than your regular oven.
The Compact Vortex fits neatly into small kitchens, tiny flats, or even that one free spot on your shelf if you’re short on counter space. However, it still makes just the right amount of food for one person, meaning there will be no waste or awkward leftovers.
With energy savings of up to 80% compared to a traditional oven, it’s also perfect for first-time renters, students, and solo homeowners watching their bills.
Other features include a ClearCook window so you can spy on your dinner without opening the basket and losing heat. There's also EvenCrisp technology to provide golden, crispy perfection every time, and OdourErase filters to keep your kitchen smelling fresh.
All of that comes in at just £99.99 (around $130), available in black or truffle directly from Instant Pot’s online store.
