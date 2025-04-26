Dreame’s pocket-sized hair dryer is your carry-on’s new best friend

QUICK SUMMARY Dreame has launched its new Pocket Hairdryer – a compact yet powerful styling tool perfect for travel. At under £90/$120, it offers great performance without sacrificing portability.

I don’t know about you, but I’m all about avoiding packing a ton of hair styling tools when I travel. Most of the time, I’ll just grab a pair of the best straighteners for a quick fix, but I'm always crossing my fingers that the hotel hair dryer will be up to the task – at least somewhat.

If this all sounds familiar to you, then you’ll want to hear about the latest bit of news. Dreame, the brand famous for the best robot vacuums, is now stepping into the haircare game.

Perfect for summer holidays, weekend getaways, and jet-setting adventures, the Dreame Pocket Hairdryer is exactly the kind of compact styling tool every beauty lover needs in their travel bag. Small but mighty, it proves you don’t have to sacrifice performance for portability, and I’m seriously considering adding it to my must-have list.

(Image credit: Dreame)

At just 300g, it’s incredibly lightweight and easy to carry. It also folds up, a feature we’ve previously seen in the more premium Shark SpeedStyle Pro Flex, making it super easy to stash away when you’re packing light. In terms of attachments, it comes with an anti-frizz nozzle which provides a sleek finish. However, despite press images, the UK version does not come with a curling nozzle.

With a powerful 110,000 RPM motor and an impressive 70 m/s airspeed, Dreame claims it can dry short hair in just 40 seconds. To top it off, there’s also an NTC sensor that checks the temperature 300 times per second to prevent heat damage.

At just under £90/$120, I think this is a pretty solid steal. Sure, it'll take some time to see if it holds its ground among the best hair dryers out there, but for now, I’m definitely impressed.