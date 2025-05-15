Another vacuum cleaner brand has made a Dyson Airwrap alternative – could it be even better?

QUICK SUMMARY Dreame has launched its new Dreame AirStyle Pro Hair Styler, featuring a 110,000 RPM motor, seven magnetic attachments and smart heat control tech. Priced at at £299.99 (around $350), it’s priced right in the sweet spot for premium alternatives.

There’s no doubt that Dyson totally changed the haircare game with the launch of the original Airwrap back in 2018. It made such a splash that plenty of brands have tried to replicate its magic ever since, with some models – including the Shark FlexStyle – providing some pretty serious competition.

The latest brand to throw its hat into the ring is Dreame – yes, the same Dreame known for making some of the best robot vacuum cleaners around. If you’ve read any of my reviews before, you’ll know I love it when a vacuum brand dabbles in haircare. They often bring surprisingly strong specs to the table, and I’m particularly impressed with the new Dreame AirStyle Pro.

This styler comes with seven interchangeable magnetic attachments, giving you loads of styling control and versatility across all hair types and textures.

(Image credit: Dreame)

The AirStyle Pro is kitted out with a 110,000 RPM high-speed brushless motor, which channels air through a precision nozzle that shifts from high to low pressure to maximise drying efficiency. This setup also helps to seriously cut down on heat damage, thanks to its clever tech that monitors temperature 300 times per second to protect your hair cuticles while you style.

You’ll get two 32mm Auto-Wrap Barrels, as well as a fast dryer, round volumising brush, soft smoothing brush, hard smoothing brush and a flyaway attachment. It's essentially a full lineup that mirrors all the key tools included with Dyson’s latest model, the Airwrap i.d.

At £299.99 (around $350), it’s right in line with most of the solid Dyson alternatives on the market today. I'm looking forward to seeing if its performance lives up to the spec sheet, but from what we’ve seen so far, the AirStyle Pro could be a serious contender in the battle of the best Airwrap alternatives out there.

