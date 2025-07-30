Dyson expands Chitosan haircare line with first-ever styling spray

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has expanded its Chitosan range with the addition of the new Dyson multi-use styling spray. Formulated to repair, smooth and soften hair, it’s designed to be used as the final step in your styling routine to add movement and shine. The spray will be available from August, with the full-size 165ml bottle priced at £62.99 and a refill option for £54.99. US pricing is yet to be announced.

The beauty world barely had time to catch its breath when Dyson expanded into haircare formulas following incredible success of its best-selling styling tools. However, the move soon made perfect sense, and the Chitosan Pre-Style Cream and Post-Style Serum were welcomed with open arms.

Now, Dyson is adding to its lineup with the new Dyson Chitosan multi-use styling spray, designed to repair, smooth and soften hair. It’s suitable for all hair types but is particularly effective at reviving wavy, curly and coily textures.

The spray joins the Chitosan range in August, with the full-size bottle (165ml) priced at £62.99 and a refill option available for £54.99. US pricing is yet to be announced.

(Image credit: Dyson)

The launch comes just weeks after Dyson introduced its latest Airwrap model, the Coanda 2x. Like the tool, the new spray aims to raise the bar in a crowded market, delivering results without the damage often caused by excess heat or product buildup.

Powered by chitosan – a complex macromolecule derived from oyster mushrooms – and engineered with Dyson’s Triodetic technology, the formula takes a different approach from traditional styling products. Instead of stiff polymers, it creates a lightweight network of bonds that help hold shape and texture without crunch or stickiness.

For best results, Dyson recommends using the Pre-Style Cream on towel-dried hair before styling to prime, condition and hold. The Post-Style Serum will then add definition and hydration once hair is styled, and the styling spray completes the routine by reviving, resetting and finishing the look with movement and shine.

