I tested Tom Ford Bois Pacifique – it's a potent, modern masculine scent

In the wonderful world of men's fragrance, Tom Ford is a brand with real clout. Not only does it craft some seriously killer olfactory experiences, its products have gained a household name status – how many other scents are name-dropped in a Stormzy song, for example?

I've been testing its new formula – Bois Pacifique – to see if it's any good. First impressions are strong, in every sense of the word.

Top notes of cardamom and tumeric, sat upon things like frankinscence, cedar and white sandalwood. It's a blend of some seriously strong notes, which makes this a tough one to tame.

Indeed, the first time I used it, I massively oversprayed. That's a real problem for this bottle – it's a real less-is-more design, and going overboard will require a hazmat suit.

Still, armed with my newfound knowledge, I set about a second bite of the cherry. When you're a little more delicate with your sprays, there's a really nice scent on offer here.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Many online commentators suggest it smells like Coca-Cola, and they're half right. It's more like an off-brand cola from a quirky, independent brand which cares about the rainforest, but there's no denying that the scent profile will feel familiar in that arena.

For me, the whole profile is very masculine and leans quite dark. Deprived of anything citrussy or fresh to pull it forwards, it sits that way across the dry down, turning sweeter but never fresher. That's not a good or a bad thing, just something worthy of note.

Speaking of the dry down, it's sweet and very long lasting. On my skin, at least six hours was the average, with decent silage even after a long day.

Is it worth your cash? Well, yes. It's undoubtedly a well-built scent, and if you like the idea of a darker addition to your rotation, it's a solid pick. Just remember the old hair gel adage – a little goes a long way.