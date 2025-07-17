Quietly, this Korean brand is redefining home appliances to beat all others – here's how

It’s pretty common these days for one product to stand out within a category – like the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer with air fryers or the Dyson V15 Detect with cordless vacs. However, it’s a whole different story when an entire brand starts quietly taking over multiple categories. That’s exactly what LG is doing in the home appliance space, and I’ve been lucky enough to see it happen up close.

Just last month, I made the (very) long trip to Seoul, South Korea, with one mission: to get a firsthand look at LG’s upcoming launches. What I didn’t expect was to get a full-on glimpse into the future of home appliances tech.

From deep-dive sessions on game-changing innovations to insights into brand heritage, smart home tech, and even a tour of the iconic Smart Cottage, the three-day schedule was packed – and I loved every minute of it.

LG's headquarters (Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

After a brilliant first day soaking in Korean culture, a group of us UK journalists gathered for a briefing on what LG has planned for the rest of the year. However, it wasn’t until a few minutes into a discussion on the latest InstaView Refrigerator that the penny dropped – LG isn't just releasing good products, it’s building an entire universe.

Take the InstaView, for example. A double tap turns the door transparent so you can peek inside, which was obviously pretty cool. Then I found out it could produce three types of ice with just a tap on a screen. It’s the kind of thing you didn’t know you needed until you see it in action.

After hearing about the UVnano cleaning technology, non-plumbing installation and a 10-year guarantee for internal components, the innovation was staring us right in the face.

LG's Side by Side Refrigerator is already released (Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Due to launch next month, the new LG Tumble Dryer was also impressive. With built-in AI that automatically adjusts time and temperature based on weight, fabric type and moisture levels, plus high-pressure jets that clean the drum for you, it's one of the most thoughtfully designed laundry appliances I’ve seen in a while.

I could also talk all day about how it keeps your clothes fresh even if you forget about them in the drum – but don't worry, I’ll spare you.

The LG Heat Pump Washer Dryer will launch later this year (Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

That said, the product that impressed me the most was also one of the simplest.

LG’s new Comfort Kit is a range of accessibility-focused accessories designed to make the brand’s appliances easier to use for people with disabilities. Ranging from ergonomic handles for fridges and washing machines and rotating shelves, to silicone covers for cooktops and air purifiers – the list goes on.

It’s not flashy, but it’s meaningful, and it shows that LG is thinking well beyond just features and specs, and more about people.

A few accessories included in LG’s new Comfort Kit (also launching later this year) (Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Another area that stood out was LG’s push to improve its smart home platform, ThinQ. First launched in Korea in 2022, it’s now rolling out to UK users this month. Whether you’re a smart home enthusiast, a busy parent, or just someone who wants to save energy and money, ThinQ is designed to build and manage a connected LG ecosystem that actually works for you. The new update adds even more capabilities and aims to bring smart living to every kind of household.

This trip made it clear that LG isn’t just making great appliances – it’s reshaping the future of the home in a way that includes everyone. As LG continues to expand its reach into more and more homes, the idea that it might lead the next era of home living doesn’t feel like a prediction – it feels inevitable.