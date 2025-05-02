LG OLED TVs are about to change forever – and for the better

Quick Summary LG has just perfected the OLED formula. After 20 years of testing, the brand has produced the world's first mass production-ready 'dream OLED'.

It's no secret that LG makes some of the best OLED TVs on the market. The brand is synonymous with quality in that area, and has become a go-to option for fans of excellent image quality.

Now, they look set to get even better. That's because the team at LG Display has just become the world's first company to successfully produce a 'dream OLED' for mass production.

As reported by flatpanelshd, that involves the use of blue phosphorescent OLED. For the unaware, OLED light emissions are broadly categorised into fluorescence and phosphorescence. The former is less efficient – phosphorescence uses just a quarter of the power of fluorescence.

The so-called 'dream OLED' is one where the OLEDs for each of the three colours is phosphorescent. Red and green OLEDs have already achieved that, but blue has been a longstanding issue. No longer, though, as the brand has taken the final step to move these panels forward.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

When will LG's dream OLED be on sale?

There's no word just yet about when these will go on sale, but we do know when we'll get a first look at the technology. The report suggests that the first examples will be showcased later this month at the SID Display Week in San Jose, California. That starts on the 11th of May, so we're just over a week away from seeing the first hands on examples.

The report suggests those will be small- and medium-sized panels – think phones and tablets – but there's no word on full sized TV or even monitor panels just yet. Still, it's hard to believe those will be left out, even if we have to wait a little longer to get there.

All in all, it looks set to be a real turning point for both the brand and the industry as a whole. The issue of blue phosphorescent OLEDs has been one of the biggest battles the industry has faced for over two decades, so having it fixed is a massive moment.