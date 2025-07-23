Your Apple TV can now do some amazing new things – if you're brave enough

Quick Summary Apple has rolled out a new beta version of tvOS 26 and it hosts a number of new design tweaks and features. It's still a developer beta for now though, so you run the risk of disabling some other important features if you install it on your home Apple TV box. It's still possible though.

There are big changes coming to Apple TV – most likely in September when the company traditionally pushes its latest operating systems across all products.

However, you can actually check them out now... if you're brave enough.

That's because the latest developer beta of tvOS 26 is now available to download and install on one of the best streaming devices available today, and it includes a whole host of the new and exciting design tweaks and features.

As beta 4 is really for developers only, it's not particularly advised that you run it on your main Apple TV 4K or HD box. There could well be bugs and missing elements you might already rely on.

The method of installing it is fairly tricky too (which you can find on Apple's support pages here). But if that doesn't phase you, you can get a brief glimpse of what's on offer when the final version does turn up.

Alternatively, you can always wait to download the first public beta version of tvOS 26, which is tipped for release as early as the next couple of days.

What's new in tvOS 26 for Apple TV?

Whatever you decide, the new front end for Apple TV will reportedly add the new Liquid Glass design that Apple's rolling out across all supported devices.

9to5Mac also suggests that we're getting a new iPhone Karaoke mode for Apple Music, which will allow you to use your iPhone as a microphone to sing along to lyrics displayed on your TV. Your vocal talents will also be played through your TV speakers, soundbar or system.

A host of new aerial screensavers are also coming, along with better integration for AirPlay-enabled speakers as part of your home entertainment setup. This latter feature already exists for HomePod integration, but it'll be extended to support any AirPlay speaker.

There will be plenty of other new features and upgrades too, which we'll bring you more on closer to release.