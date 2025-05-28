Apple TV about to get its biggest design overhaul since launch

Quick Summary Apple is reportedly planning a refresh of its tvOS to keep it in line with a newly redesigned iOS 19. This should be available to the current Apple TV 4K box along with any prospective new model, also tipped for this year.

Although we're still awaiting news on a new Apple TV 4K box, the company has not been shy in pushing updates to its current 2022 model.

We've had a number of new features appear in the last year, including the recent addition of wireless audio sync support for Dolby Atmos. However, it seems like the best is yet to come – and we could find out more in just a couple of weeks.

That's because Apple will reportedly unveil an all-new tvOS 19 during WWDC on 9 June. And it's said that it will feature the most "significant redesign" in many years.

The Apple TV 4K might be showing its age a little and due a refresh, but it's still one of the best streaming devices on the planet – if not the best, full stop. It's current user experience is already excellent, although Bloomberg's Apple expert, Mark Gurman, claims it'll be given a face lift to match iOS 19's expected new design.

"[Apple's] tvOS and watchOS will both be redesigned to match their more popular siblings, while visionOS will get some adjustments – in cases where the changes make sense for a headset," he wrote in his latest PowerOn newsletter.

It seems that Apple wants to unify the design language across all devices this year, much like Google plans with its new Material 3 Expressive aesthetic.

The company is focusing on making the overall feel and look of the operating system "more elegant", he believes.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Will we get a new Apple TV 4K box soon?

Of course, while we're likely to get a glimpse at tvOS 19 during the WWDC opening keynote, it's unlikely to be available until later in the year. Apple's operating systems tend to release around the same time as its traditional iPhone refresh in September.

We could also see a new box to go with the snazzy new look. Considering the current model was released three years ago it is devoid of some of Apple's more recent innovations. It would make sense that some features of Apple Intelligence could be baked into the experience, for example.

That would require a new chipset – such as the A17 Pro that's found in the latest iPad mini. The current Apple TV 4K runs on the A15 Bionic chip that doesn't support Apple's AI systems.

It could even choose to adopt an upgraded Wi-Fi chip, to Wi-Fi 6E or even 7. This would allow for greater stability when matched with a suitable router or mesh system, especially when streaming 4K video with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos wirelessly.

The build and form factor of both the box and remote is unlikely to change – after all, if it ain't broke... We also don't expect the price to change much. It certainly won't be cheaper.

We'll let you know if we hear more about a new Apple TV 4K, and in the meantime you'll be able to see the WWDC keynote on 9 June – hopefully right here on T3.