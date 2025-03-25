Apple WWDC 2025 date confirmed for first glimpse of iOS 19
The next versions of Apple's iOS and MacOS systems will be previewed at this upcoming event, now confirmed for June
Our first look at Apple's upcoming operating systems is just over two months away. Today, it confirmed that the worldwide developers conference – or WWDC 2025 – will take place from 9th to 13th of June.
Though this event is primarily an industry one where Apple demonstrates its new software for developers to work with, it has increasingly gained public attention. That's because, in doing s,o the main keynote reveals some of the big features that are going to be added to the new platforms.
The different platforms cover the iPhone, iPad, Watch, Mac and even the new Vision Pro. We're expecting to see iOS 19, including iPadOS 19, WatchOS 12, MacOS 16 (including its new name) and VisionOS 3. As to what features these will include, we'll have to wait and see.
The final versions of the new operating systems won't be ready until September, when Apple traditionally launches its new iPhone lineup. So, the iOS 19 that we see in June will arrive with the iPhone 17. It's a glimpse into the future, and one that is watched by millions.
The main keynote takes place on the first day, and so this year it will be held on Monday, 9th June 2025. While some developers and media will be there in person, most will watch on the stream that is shown on the Apple website, as well as YouTube and Apple TV.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
