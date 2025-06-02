macOS 26 leaks ahead of WWDC – or at least its full name does
The new Mac software is coming
Quick Summary
We finally know the name of the next MacOS.
That's expected to launch at WWDC next week.
With WWDC right around the corner, it's no surprise that details about the various software and product teasers are beginning to leak. The brand unveils most of its key software launches at the summer event, meaning we'll likely see new goodies across the entire portfolio.
When it comes to the Mac operating system, one of the biggest things to learn is the name of the operating system. The brand has always attached a name to go alongside the number-based convention – which also looks set to change dramatically this year, moving from the older number sequence to one which matches the year.
According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the next-gen MacOS 26 could be called Tahoe. That's named after the scenic California location of Lake Tahoe.
It follows the current theme the brand utilises, taking the names of iconic Californian locations and using them to mark each iteration of the operating system. For this generation, the name might even go further than that.
Tahoe is perhaps most famous for its crystal-like reflective waters, making it a spot loved by photographers seeking those stunning shots of the world reflected in the water. That could be interpreted as a marker of the rumoured glass-like design which is expected in the update.
There's no other word on features which are expected, though with just a week to go before the event, there's not too long to wait. The annual summer showcase for the brand is often a melting pot of new features and designs.
Alongside new software for Mac, we're expecting to see updates to the operating systems on the Apple Watch, the iPhone and the iPad. Each of those is expected to make the same numbering jump, so each will be OS 26.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Outside of just operating systems, there might even be updates about the Apple Intelligence suite, and the long-awaited AI-powered Siri.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
T3 Home & Entertainment Month 2025: streaming, gaming, TV and audio to kick off your summer in style
From Nintendo Switch 2 to Netflix Tudum and all the best kit to stream, watch and play on – welcome to T3's Home Entertainment Month 2025
-
Blink’s new video doorbell has better views than ever before – but there’s a slight catch
Blink debuts its latest video doorbell and it’s still insanely cheap
-
Get ready for the first glimpse of Apple's new operating systems for the iPhone, Mac and more
WWDC 2025 will showcase the next versions of Apple's iOS, iPadOS and MacOS systems, and the date has now been confirmed
-
How to watch WWDC 24 – see the Apple keynote presentation live
Here's how to watch today's announcements and what to expect
-
Apple WWDC keynote suggests faster speeds
The familiar Swift logo is looking swifter than ever ahead of WWDC2024
-
5 things I hope to see at Apple's WWDC 2024 event
WWDC might be a developers' conference but there could be some big announcements too
-
Apple WWDC date confirmed for iOS 18 preview
Apple's 2024 Developer Conference will reveal the new features coming on the iPhone 16, plus new Macs and iPads
-
AirPods users just got a huge free upgrade
Hear only what you want to hear
-
Apple Reality Pro excites me more after trying PSVR2 – here's why
Apple could be about to change the VR game
-
Apple WWDC dates confirmed but will its headset become a Reality (Pro)?
WWDC will take place from 5-7 June 2023 and is expected to show more than just the upcoming iOS 17