macOS 26 leaks ahead of WWDC – or at least its full name does

With WWDC right around the corner, it's no surprise that details about the various software and product teasers are beginning to leak. The brand unveils most of its key software launches at the summer event, meaning we'll likely see new goodies across the entire portfolio.

When it comes to the Mac operating system, one of the biggest things to learn is the name of the operating system. The brand has always attached a name to go alongside the number-based convention – which also looks set to change dramatically this year, moving from the older number sequence to one which matches the year.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the next-gen MacOS 26 could be called Tahoe. That's named after the scenic California location of Lake Tahoe.

It follows the current theme the brand utilises, taking the names of iconic Californian locations and using them to mark each iteration of the operating system. For this generation, the name might even go further than that.

Tahoe is perhaps most famous for its crystal-like reflective waters, making it a spot loved by photographers seeking those stunning shots of the world reflected in the water. That could be interpreted as a marker of the rumoured glass-like design which is expected in the update.

There's no other word on features which are expected, though with just a week to go before the event, there's not too long to wait. The annual summer showcase for the brand is often a melting pot of new features and designs.

Alongside new software for Mac, we're expecting to see updates to the operating systems on the Apple Watch, the iPhone and the iPad. Each of those is expected to make the same numbering jump, so each will be OS 26.

Outside of just operating systems, there might even be updates about the Apple Intelligence suite, and the long-awaited AI-powered Siri.