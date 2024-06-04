How to watch WWDC 24 – see the Apple keynote presentation live

Apple's annual developers conference is just around the corner and, as is traditional, it'll kick off proceedings with a keynote address highlighting new software that will be coming to its devices this the year.

Scheduled for 10am PDT on Monday 10 June, the main WWDC 24 show will be streamed live and you can watch right here it via the video below.

We fully expect to hear details on the likes of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, the next Mac OS, WatchOS, and much more.

There will likely also be a major focus on AI during this year's address, with new, smarter features coming to Siri across multiple Apple devices.

We might even see a surprise or two, so check out the timings and what to expect.

When will the Apple's WWDC 24 keynote start?

Apple will stream its WWDC kick off show at 10am PDT on Monday 10 June 2024.

Here are the start times for your location:

US West Coast: 10:00 PDT

10:00 PDT US East Coast: 13:00 EDT

13:00 EDT UK: 18:00 BST

18:00 BST Central Europe: 19:00 CEST

19:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 22:30 IST

22:30 IST China (Beijing): 01:00 CST (11 June)

01:00 CST (11 June) Japan (Tokyo): 02:00 JST (11 June)

02:00 JST (11 June) South Korea (Seoul): 02:00 KST (11 June)

02:00 KST (11 June) Australia (Sydney): 03:00 AEST (11 June)

How to watch the WWDC 24 keynote

You can watch the event stream live right here (via the video above).

Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on Apple's own website, or through Apple TV devices.

(Image credit: Apple)

What to expect

While there are likely to be several exciting announcements, especially on the subject of AI integration and features, we doubt this year's WWDC presentation will be as big as last. We did, after all, see the debut of Apple Vision Pro in 2023.

While we're on that subject, we could very well find out the exact date when the mixed reality headset will be launched in the UK and other regions outside the US.

Other hardware tipped for the presentation could be the M4 chip inside new Mac products. The Apple silicon has recently appeared in the iPad Pro, so it wouldn't be a long stretch to believe it'll make its way into a MacBook Pro or iMac soon.

Whatever happens, we'll find out plenty about the new software updates for each of Apple's main devices, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, Mac OS and WatchOS 11. It should therefore be well worth a watch to see what's coming to your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch this September.