How to watch Google I/O 25 – see Google's opening keynote right here

Google's annual developers conference kicks off today with the traditional keynote address by CEO Sundar Pichai and other executives.

They will be detailing some of the exciting developments coming up from the company in the next few months, including advancements in the Gemini AI platform. You'll be able to watch it all live below.

Google I/O '25 Keynote - YouTube Watch On

We also expect the company to talk about its Android XR platform for headsets and smart glasses (as teased during The Android Show last week). And there could be a few surprises too.

So check out our guide on the start times and other info you need to know about the Google I/O 25 keynote.

How to watch the Google I/O 25 opening keynote live

The trailer above should turn into the live stream soon before the show kicks off.

Alternatively, you can watch it on the official Google YouTube channel.

When does the Google I/O livestream start?

The Google I/O keynote will debut online at 10am PDT today, 20 May 2025. That means it'll stream in the UK from 6pm and across mainland Europe from 7pm.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here are the start times for different regions around the globe.

US West Coast: 10:00 PDT

10:00 PDT US East Coast: 13:00 EDT

13:00 EDT UK: 18:00 BST

18:00 BST Central Europe: 19:00 CEST

19:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 22:30 IST

22:30 IST China (Beijing): 01:00 CST (21 May)

01:00 CST (21 May) Japan (Tokyo): 02:00 JST (21 May)

02:00 JST (21 May) South Korea (Seoul): 02:00 KST (21 May)

02:00 KST (21 May) Australia (Sydney): 03:00 AEST (21 May)

Google I/O: what do we know so far?

Although I/O traditionally includes a look at the latest version of Android coming to many of the best phones later in the year, this time it's different. The company decided to debut Android 16 during its own dedicated online stream instead.

The Android Show: I/O Edition hit the 'net last week, on 13 May, and showed us a new design language for the operating system. We also found out a few of the exciting additional upgrades coming to the likes of Android Auto and Google TV.

The Android Show: I/O Edition - YouTube Watch On

That's why we're not expecting much more on Android itself today. It's more likely that Google will mainly focus on Gemini and its new features, plus a whole lot more on its plans for the Android XR platform and, specifically, the Samsung XR headset – currently codenamed Project Moohan.

There could be a few surprises too – after all, we've heard almost nothing about the company's smart home devices or platform in recent times.

Whatever is announced or detailed, we'll be watching with you, and you'll be able to catch up with our own experts throughout today and the keynote itself in our live blog.

We'll see you there.