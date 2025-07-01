How to watch the Nothing Phone (3) launch – see the flagship phone and new Headphone (1) live
There's Nothing on the agenda later today
After months of speculation and more than a few official teasers, Nothing will finally unveil its latest flagship phone and first over-ear headphones today, Tuesday 1 July 2025.
It has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone (3) will be announced in London's Docklands, alongside the Nothing Headphone (1), and while plenty has leaked and been shared about them both, the event is sure to be an interesting watch. You can see in live below.
As for the time it starts and other details you might want to know on the build-up, check out our mini guide.
How to watch the Nothing Phone (3) launch live
You can watch the Nothing event as it happens via the video further up this page.
Alternatively, it will be streamed live on the company's YouTube channel or you can follow all the action on the Nothing X feed.
When does the Nothing Phone (3) launch start?
Taking place in London today, Tuesday 1 July, the Nothing event will start at 18:00 BST. We don't quite know how long it'll last, but previous Nothing launches have taken between 30 minutes and an hour to run through everything.
Here are the start times for different locations.
- US West Coast: 10:00 PDT
- US East Coast: 13:00 EDT
- UK: 18:00 BST
- Central Europe: 19:00 CEST
- India (New Delhi): 22:30 IST
- China (Beijing): 01:00 CST (2 July)
- Japan (Tokyo): 02:00 JST (2 July)
- South Korea (Seoul): 02:00 KST (2 July)
- Australia (Sydney): 03:00 AEST (2 July)
What to expect during Nothing's summer 2025 launch event
To be honest, in traditional style, Nothing's founder Carl Pei has regularly revealed key details on the products to be launched during the event. There will be few true surprises, therefore.
We'll get the Nothing Phone (3), which dispenses of the Glyphy Interface found on the rear of its predecessors, in favour of an all new Glyph Matrix. Nothing has regularly posted animations to give us an idea on how that will look.
Come to Play.Phone (3). 1 July, 18:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/9afIpKao1sJune 3, 2025
In addition, the phone will sport three camera lenses on the rear, including a 50-megapixel periscope lens. Again, the firm has shared images it claims were taken with that camera.
As for what else we know right now, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and will be priced around £800.
The Nothing Headphone (1) is the other product being launched today, and we've already seen what it looks like in multiple leaked images.
In all fairness, we've not heard much about the inner hardware, although they are made in collaboration with KEF and could cost around the £299 / $349 mark.
We'll find out for sure in just a few hours.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
