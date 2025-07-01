How to watch the Nothing Phone (3) launch – see the flagship phone and new Headphone (1) live

After months of speculation and more than a few official teasers, Nothing will finally unveil its latest flagship phone and first over-ear headphones today, Tuesday 1 July 2025.

It has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone (3) will be announced in London's Docklands, alongside the Nothing Headphone (1), and while plenty has leaked and been shared about them both, the event is sure to be an interesting watch. You can see in live below.

Nothing Event: Come to Play - YouTube Watch On

As for the time it starts and other details you might want to know on the build-up, check out our mini guide.

How to watch the Nothing Phone (3) launch live

You can watch the Nothing event as it happens via the video further up this page.

Alternatively, it will be streamed live on the company's YouTube channel or you can follow all the action on the Nothing X feed.

When does the Nothing Phone (3) launch start?

Taking place in London today, Tuesday 1 July, the Nothing event will start at 18:00 BST. We don't quite know how long it'll last, but previous Nothing launches have taken between 30 minutes and an hour to run through everything.

Here are the start times for different locations.

US West Coast: 10:00 PDT

10:00 PDT US East Coast: 13:00 EDT

13:00 EDT UK: 18:00 BST

18:00 BST Central Europe: 19:00 CEST

19:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 22:30 IST

22:30 IST China (Beijing): 01:00 CST (2 July)

01:00 CST (2 July) Japan (Tokyo): 02:00 JST (2 July)

02:00 JST (2 July) South Korea (Seoul): 02:00 KST (2 July)

02:00 KST (2 July) Australia (Sydney): 03:00 AEST (2 July)

What to expect during Nothing's summer 2025 launch event

To be honest, in traditional style, Nothing's founder Carl Pei has regularly revealed key details on the products to be launched during the event. There will be few true surprises, therefore.

We'll get the Nothing Phone (3), which dispenses of the Glyphy Interface found on the rear of its predecessors, in favour of an all new Glyph Matrix. Nothing has regularly posted animations to give us an idea on how that will look.

Come to Play.Phone (3). 1 July, 18:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/9afIpKao1sJune 3, 2025

In addition, the phone will sport three camera lenses on the rear, including a 50-megapixel periscope lens. Again, the firm has shared images it claims were taken with that camera.

As for what else we know right now, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and will be priced around £800.

The Nothing Headphone (1) is the other product being launched today, and we've already seen what it looks like in multiple leaked images.

(Image credit: nothing_fan_blog / Instagram)

In all fairness, we've not heard much about the inner hardware, although they are made in collaboration with KEF and could cost around the £299 / $349 mark.

We'll find out for sure in just a few hours.