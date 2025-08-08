Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge could be even slimmer, yet still have a beefy battery surprise
Slim is definitely in and the Galaxy S26 Edge could be moving down a size
Quick Summary
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge could be slimmer than the S25 Edge – but also pack in a larger battery.
While the differences are minor, with more interest in the thin segment, every mm will matter.
Samsung is planning quite the shake-up in 2026, with the Galaxy S models getting a reworking. That's going to see, according to leaks and rumours, the Galaxy S26 Plus model dropped in favour of the Galaxy S26 Edge. But it appears that this model could be even more impressive than the current device launched earlier this year.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is 5.8mm thick, which is superthin, but that could shrink to 5.5mm on the S26 Edge, if the latest leak from @UniverseIce proves to be correct. While trimming off 0.3mm might not sound like a big deal, we're talking about a phone that's already substantially thinner than even the best phones out there.
Galaxy S26 Edge 5.5mm 4200mAhAugust 6, 2025
With Apple expected to launch the iPhone 17 Air – its own slim model – in a matter of weeks, those few millimetres could be the difference between "world's slimmest premium phone" and "world's second thinnest premium phone".
The danger with going slimmer, of course, is sacrificing that quality that's so important to smartphone users – battery life. The Galaxy S25 Edge had a 3,900mAh battery, but the successor could have a 4,200mAh battery, it is claimed.
In these leagues every mAh matters, and just that little bump could make a difference – but it's especially impressive when this phone is getting smaller.
Whether Samsung is moving to silicon-carbon battery tech remains to be seen. If there's one thing we know about Samsung, since the Note 7 furore, it has been rather conservative when making decisions about batteries.
Samsung's flagship phone range has been fairly static for a while, with the Ultra sitting at the top, a regular model at the bottom and an awkward model in the middle. With the Edge offering something explicitly different, it looks like the Plus has reached the end of the line.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
That's not the only change that we're expecting, with a previous leak pointing to the regular S26 getting itself renamed as the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro. Currently there's nothing to suggest that it's getting a huge bump in features and my personal belief is that this is just Samsung aligning its devices with the naming strategy seen elsewhere, i.e., the iPhone.
The new Samsung phones aren't expected to launch until January 2026, but there seems to be a flurry of leaks right now. The timing is interesting, of course, because we're on the cusp of the launch of the new Pixel phones and then there's going to be new iPhone models too, so there's everything to play for.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.