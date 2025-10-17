Samsung could kill off an Android phone next year

Quick Summary Samsung's Edge model may not have a long life. Reports suggest it could be killed off before its second iteration.

In 2025, one of the most prolific new sectors of the Android phone market is the arrival of slim phones. It even spilled out of the world of Android, with the iPhone Air marking Apple's attempt on the form.

We're also seeing a lot of leaks about the new Motorola 70 Edge, which is expected in the coming weeks. But the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is still the real poster child for the slim phone movement, having been the first on the market.

Now, a new report suggests that the Edge may have a very short life. According to SamMobile, the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is set to be dropped in favour of the Galaxy S26+.

The site doesn't cite its sources, though it does say that the decision has come due to poor sales of the current S25 Edge. Apparently, the Korean brand had been preparing four models for the S26 series, but has recently made the call to drop the slim handset.

There's no word on whether that's a permanent revision. It is, of course, possible that the brand could be opting to release the model on a bi-annual basis, similar to what it does with its Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic model.

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

It's also not alone in those issues. Other reports about the aforementioned iPhone Air suggest its sales figures aren't exactly setting the world alight, either.

It's something I don't personally find all that surprising. While the new models have been the centrepiece of their respective launch events, I've never fully understood the need for such a device.

In fact, I've even said before now that the launch of these models is more tactical than anything, allowing the brands to diversify the associated R&D costs of slimming down the chassis across more than just their foldable phones.

Even so, it'll be a shame to see the market be so short-lived.