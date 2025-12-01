Samsung Galaxy S26 design could be interesting, if this unexpected leak is anything to go by

Quick Summary Wallpapers said to be from the Galaxy S26 Ultra have leaked, suggesting the colours that might be available. The phone might add teal, orange and purple options, alongside more typical black, silver and grey.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could come in a new and interesting set of colours, if a recent leak is anything to go by. Samsung tends to match the wallpaper of its phones to the colour of body, so the leak of these software details is a hint to the colours that will be available.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 family of phones in February 2026, with no shortage of leaks about the hardware that we can expect to see – including an ongoing debate about Exynos or Snapdragon power.

While the designs of these phones are expected to be a little slimmer, we're now focused on the colours that might be available. Previously we'd heard that Samsung might be offering silver, a sandy colour and bright orange. It's a dead cert that Samsung will have a black or graphite model.

The wallpapers corroborate these options – but also suggest that there's going to be a teal and a purple colour. That could mean there are six colours in total, with the source of these wallpapers suggesting they are for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

(Image credit: @wr3cckl3ee1 / Android Authority)

The source – @wr3cckl3ee1 on X (via Android Authority) – is a not an established leaker so some caution needs to be taken, although the design looks very Samsung. The S motif has 3D quality and it looks like the sort of thing that the Korean manufacturer would use as stock wallpapers for its Galaxy S models.

Samsung usually offers a couple of standard colours that are available from all outlets and those tend to be the more common options – silver, grey, and black for example – before moving into exclusive colours. Some of these Samsung offers through its own store – Jadegreen and Pinkgold for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

It's often the more interesting colours that Samsung keeps as exclusives and that might mean that if the brand is going to release teal, purple and orange devices, those might only be available on Samsung.com.

Sometimes carriers get an exclusive colour, but typically, the black options are the biggest sellers. With Apple pushing the Cosmic Orange version of the iPhone 17 Pro, it might be that Samsung's orange option gets some traction as a direct rival.

The Galaxy S26 UItra won't necessarily have the same colour options as regular Galaxy S26. While the Ultra leans on the "titanium" messaging to emphasise the phone's premium status, sometimes the regular device gets brighter colours – like the Coralred Galaxy S25, which again, is a Samsung.com exclusive.

It's likely that the full colour range will leak at some time in the next couple of weeks as we approach the launch window. Until then, these wallpapers are the best hint that we've got.