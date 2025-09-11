Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro looks worryingly familiar in leaked renders

Quick Summary Fresh renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro have arrived, and they look very familiar. The model shares a lot of the same design DNA as its predecessor.

After the excitement of the recent iPhone 17 launch, you might think technology fans would enjoy a moment of peace and quiet. Not so, though – freshly leaked renders of the iPhone's biggest rival have emerged, and they're not as different as we'd expected.

I'm talking, of course, about the Samsung Galaxy S26 range, and specifically the Galaxy S26 Pro. Don't be confused – that's expected to be the base model next time out, as the brand enjoys a shuffle in naming conventions, so this is going toe-to-toe with the base model iPhone.

These new leaked renders were shared by Android Headlines, and are the product of notable render leaker, OnLeaks. They showcase the S26 Pro and its a very familiar sight.

In fact... it's pretty much identical looking to the Samsung Galaxy S25, save for a slight bump around the camera, similar to what we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. That pill-shaped cutout protrudes above the flat back of the phone, which is likely to cause some wobbling and added thickness.

(Image credit: Android Headlines x OnLeaks)

Still, it does do one good thing. Aside from the leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge we've seen – which showcase a full-width camera bar similar to that of the new iPhone 17 Pro models – it unifies the appearance of the brand's devices quite nicely.

Samsung is no stranger to that sort of thing, but in fairness, neither was Apple. It's decision to completely split the designs of its product line this year will be seen as something of a shock, and has raised questions about how closely other brands will follow suit.

One other thing which we can't see quite as easily in those renders is the physical size of the handset. That's said to be getting bigger, too – a 6.3-inch display will offer a little bump over the previous generation.

It also lines up rather perfectly with the iPhone 17 base model, which enjoys a display of the same size. It seems, then, that a 6.3-inch display might be the new standard for phones moving forward.