New Galaxy S26 renders show a real change of direction for Samsung

Quick Summary Fresh renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 family show a really different design language. That's more similar to the leaked renders we've seen of the iPhone 17 range.

This week, the attention of most technology fans will be focused on California, as Apple looks set to unveil its iPhone 17 range. The next generation of its handset might just be the biggest revision in recent history, as it looks set to take on a dramatically different look.

It seems it won't be alone, either. We reported just last week about how the Samsung Galaxy S26 range could take a similar design approach, and that report has just been corroborated with a fresh set of renders.

Those were shared by Smartprix, and were provided by renowned tech insider, Yogesh Brar. The renders show off three different models in the Samsung family – the S26 Pro, the S26 Ultra and the S26 Edge.

The Edge is going to be the most striking here. In a departure from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge we saw earlier this year, the model looks set to use a full width camera bump like we've seen in leaked renders of the new iPhone.

(Image credit: Smartprix)

Elsewhere, the S26 Pro model also gets a raised camera bump, though its not spanning the full width of the device. Instead, that looks more like the S25 Edge – simply covering the camera position.

Something similar can be found on the S26 Ultra render, which enjoys the same flat-sided design as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra debuted earlier this year. That was a notable departure from Ultra models which came before it, so it's good to see some continuity there.

For me, the most exciting thing about having these camera bumps is what they might suggest is going on inside. The never ending quest for internal space is one of the biggest hurdles for phone manufacturers, and that's at least part of the reason why camera bumps have become more prominent.

I'm hoping that these bumps mean a more premium camera selection, with upgraded sensors. Samsung has always been fairly strong in this area anyway, but any improvement to help justify the slightly less sleek design is a good thing.