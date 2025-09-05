Samsung Galaxy S26 could have more in common with iPhone 17 than we thought

Quick Summary A leaked image purports to show three dummy models of the Samsung Galaxy S26 range. The photo, from reliable leaker Sonny Dickson, shows Samsung's next flagship phones could adopt the latest Qi2 wireless charging featuring magnets. One model its also similar to leaked iPhone 17 renders.

A new leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S26 range suggests the next flagship range could have more in common with the iPhone 17 than previously claimed.

The new Android phone from Samsung is expected to arrive in three variants and now an image of dummy units has appeared online.

The photo comes from reliable leaker Sonny Dickson, showing what he claims are the design forms we can expect for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, S26 Ultra and S26 Edge.

While the Galaxy S26 Pro and the Galaxy S26 Ultra models look similar to their predecessors, it's the Galaxy S26 Edge variant that is a stand-out in terms of design elements.

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson)

The photo shows that we can expect a trio of Galaxy S26 handsets with the smallest and largest sharing a similar camera layout, but the middle option features a side spread with a larger bump.

It's this model that more closely resembles the rumoured iPhone 17 Pro models with a beefy camera unit running the width of the handset. Rumours suggest this is the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge.

Does that full width camera module, which protrudes from the back, suggest the rest of the handset will be slimmer? It's tough to tell at the angle the photo is taken but, presumably, it juts out to prevent adding extra girth to the device.

What that also means for battery life, remains to be seen.

Samsung traditionally puts in larger batteries than Apple, but with that option removed by a slimmer form factor, it will be interesting to see what software tricks are needed to keep all-day performance.

Boosting the battery could be easier though, as the leaked image hints at Qi2 wireless and magnetic charging. This is pretty clearly shown by the circular cutout shape on the rear of the handsets.

Samsung is expected to launch its range of Galaxy S26 phones from February. The company usually announces its new Galaxy flagship phones at its Galaxy Unpacked event early each year with a wider release typically happening two weeks later.