New Samsung TriFold videos leak – revealing the real reason behind the bold new design

Quick Summary New leaked videos have shown the multitasking capabilities of Samsung's forthcoming tri-fold phone. This suggests the Samsung TriFold could be designed more for professional users, and will likely have a price point to match.

Samsung's TriFold phone has been the subject of plenty of discussion over the last year and while it remains ominously absent, more instructional videos showing off the device have surfaced.

We've seen these types of videos before, showing the NFC location, for example, while also giving away small details about how the phone will fold. Now, from the same source as previously (via 9to5Google) we get to see a number of new features on the phone, shared across five posts on X.

The first shows off the mechanism for continuing apps on the larger screen as you unfold the device. This allows you to, for example, use Samsung Internet with a desktop view.

This is expanded on, showing off the Galaxy AI window sitting alongside, and demonstrating just how much space there is on the device.

Hello again multifold 👋We've got a bunch videos for you... 1/5🧵With the help of @evowizz pic.twitter.com/GUhI8HPx5gSeptember 26, 2025

We also get to see how phone calls would look when the TriFold is unfolded, with a windowed calling app, meaning you can see lots of other things on the screen, not just the phone app.

We also get to see how the home screen can be customised and how widgets and shortcuts can be moved around. There's also an animation showing off 100x zoom on the camera – and how the preview window works.

If nothing else, that confirms that the Samsung TriFold will offer 100x zoom.

DeX is also demonstrated, behaving in much the same way as it does on Samsung tablets, which the TriFold seems to represent more closely than the company's phones. That includes using external monitors.

We also get to see how DeX windows can be moved around the screen, showing off how versatile a multi-tasking device the TriFold will be.

At the moment, we still haven't seen the actual Galaxy TriFold hardware and we don't have a launch date – instead we've just had a number of these animations showing off various features that the TriFold will offer.

However, an announcement in Korea is imminent and we expect the TriFold could be included.