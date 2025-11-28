Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold gets an exciting update just days from launch

Quick Summary A leak has suggested that the Galaxy Z TriFold – Samsung's new folding phone – could be cheaper than expected. The tri-folding phone has yet to be officially announced and not much is known about it, but the leak suggests it will cost around $2,500.

Samsung will reportedly launch its long-awaited Galaxy Z TriFold phone in Korea on 5 December and a new pricing leak could see potential customers sigh in relief. It could be cheaper than originally expected.

The leak comes from a blogger in Korea (via Android Authority) who suggests that it will cost 3.6 million won ($2,446), instead of the 4 million won ($2,718) originally estimated. While we're still talking about a lot of money, the lower figure is the right side of $2,500 – so around £1,890.

Consider that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 costs $1,999 / £1,799, that adjusted price isn’t so far-fetched, considering the expansion in the screen space that this device is expected to offer.

According the report, the source suggested that this information came from an "internal sales channel announcement", but there's little to verify the accuracy.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold hasn't yet been officially named, but the device was previewed at an event in Korea behind glass. That adds some credence to rumours about this device which have been circulating for what feels like years.

That, and some leaked animations, flesh out the details about this 10-inch folding phone that's going to be based around three panels, which fold into the centre, with a separate external display. That's different to the Huawei Mate XT which has a single display that folds in a Z fashion, using one-third of the display for the external screen when folded.

It's said that this phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, although that might lead to some criticism as the 8 Elite Gen 5 has now been announced and is finding its way into new devices, such as the OnePlus 15.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung can't really afford to launch on older hardware at a premium price, but that might be the case given the long development time for this model.

Elsewhere, it's reported that it will have the 200-megapixel camera that's found on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

What we don't know is where this phone will be available. Initial reports suggested it would be focused on Korea and China, then it would be available in the US and more recently the UK too. It's said to be produced in fairly restricted numbers and Samsung has produced devices just for Korea in the past, like the Galaxy Z Fold SE.

It's been a busy time for Samsung all told, introducing the Galaxy Edge this year as well as the Galaxy XR. There's rumours of Galaxy Glasses to come, on top of the refresh with the Galaxy S models expected in February 2026.

We await the announcement of the Galaxy Z TriFold with anticipation – with the expected arrival of the iPhone Fold in 2026, this is a segment of the market that could be about to get a lot more exciting.