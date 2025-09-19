Samsung's Vision Pro rival launch date leaked – the Android XR headset is in touching distance

Quick Summary The launch date for Samsung's Apple Vision Pro rival has been leaked. It could be here within a few short weeks.

Unless you're a total die hard Apple fan, thoughts of the Apple Vision Pro may well be a distant memory. The premium XR headset was unveiled over two years ago, and has been shipping to users for over a year.

Overall reactions were broadly mixed. While some commended the impressive resolution, others had questions over the cumbersome battery pack, niche features, and eye-watering price.

With the Vision Pro effectively operating in an unrivalled position, that looked unlikely to change. But Samsung will soon be bringing a device to market that will rival Apple's offering – and we now have a launch date for that device.

According to a new leak from ETNews, the device is set to be unveiled as part of an event on the 21st of October. It goes on to suggest that the timeline has been shifted, with previous plans in place to have launched in September and started sales in October.

(Image credit: Julien De Rosa / Getty Images)

The report also suggests that it could be incredibly competitive in terms of pricing. The Samsung device is said to be around half the price of Apple's device, which would make a seismic impact on the market.

Samsung is said to have its sights set on a 100,000 unit run, which will be adjust after initial market demand has been assessed. That seems a little on the slim side to me, but it may be factoring in the slightly lukewarm reception received by Apple's unit.

The report also shares information about the release of some other high profile Samsung devices. The TriFold – the brand's first entrance into a folding phone with three panels – is said to come within a similar timeframe, but as its own, separate event.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Its XR glasses created in collaboration with Google – known as Haean – are said to be coming early in the new year. That's probably a wise move, as the other two products mentioned here are going to be significant launches, which will need a little breathing room to avoid oversaturation.