Samsung's Vision Pro rival could finally arrive in days

Quick Summary Samsung's Android XR headset could finally be available soon, with reports suggesting it'll launch in mid-October. It's been claimed it could be announced for pre-order from 15 October, with an on sale date a week later.

We've heard plenty about Samsung's Android XR headset, which is expected to compete with the Apple Vision Pro. Rumours surrounding the device have been rife over the last year after Samsung confirmed it was working on the device with Google and Qualcomm.

Called Project Moohan internally, the headset is reportedly just weeks away from being released. 9to5Google has claimed that the Android XR headset will have a release date of 22 October.

That date is said to align with previous rumours and according to ChosunBiz, pre-orders could open a week earlier on 15 October. If accurate, it would mean we are only around a week away from finally learning full details.

What is the Samsung Android XR headset expected to offer?

Previous suggestions have hinted that the Samsung Android XR headset will use an OLED on Silicon (OLEDOS) panel for its 1.3-inch display. It'll also have a pixel density of 3,800ppi.

By comparison, Apple's Vision Pro has a 1.42-inch panel using the same technology and has a 3,400ppi pixel density, so the Samsung headset would win on the resolution front but not size.

Other rumours have claimed Samsung is setting its sights on a 100,000 unit run of the XR headset, which it will adjust after the initial market demand has been assessed. We thought that seemed a little low when we covered this news a few weeks ago, though it was thought it may have something to do with Apple's Vision Pro not selling in huge numbers.

As impressive as it is, the Vision Pro is incredibly expensive, which has no doubt put some off investing. Rumours suggest Samsung's headset will be cheaper (though still pricey), with reports claiming it will cost at least $1,800.

Having announced the Android XR device a while ago, we do hope this release date rumour is accurate so we are finally able to learn a little more about it and what it will offer.